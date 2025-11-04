ETV Bharat / state

Tremors Felt In Vizag And Vijayapura As Earthquake Strike Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka

Visakhapatnam: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, and tremors were also felt in neighbouring Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday morning.

However, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far, authorities said. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the tremor was recorded at 4:19 AM at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre located at latitude 18.02°N and longitude 82.58°E.

Minor earthquakes were felt in Simhachalam, Arilova, Adivivaram, Madhavadhara, Akkayyapalem, HB Colony, Allipuram, Endada, Bhimili and Pendurthi areas in Visakhapatnam city.

"A mild earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday morning, while the tremors were felt in a few places in Vizag," an official from APSDMA said. The official said that the tremor was brief and local district disaster management teams have been alerted as a precautionary measure.

Mild Tremor Shakes Vijayapura In Karnataka

On the same day, an earthquake measuring magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district in Karnataka, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The tremor occurred at 7.49 AM with its epicentre located about 3.6 kilometres northwest of Bhutnal Tanda in Vijayapura taluk.