Tremors Felt Across West Bengal As 5.7 Magnitiude Quake Jolts Bangladesh

Kolkata: Panic struck the people in various parts of West Bengal as earthquake tremors were felt in different areas of the state, both in North and South, on Friday morning. The magnitude of the tremor on the Richter scale was recorded at 5.7 in Bangladesh, and the tremors were felt in West Bengal.

However, no casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere in the state at the time the report was filed. Tremors could also be felt in different parts of the state capital of Kolkata, both in the northern and southern parts of the city.

The districts where the earthquake tremors were felt include Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad in South Bengal and Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur in North Bengal.

In Kolkata, the tremor was felt at around 10.10 a.m. and the tremor continued for a few seconds. The people in Kolkata, especially those residing in the multi-storey buildings, panicked following the tremor, and many rushed out of the buildings to the streets.