Tree Felling Row: BU Rejects Contempt Claims, Environmentalists Say Evidence Shows Violations, Next Hearing On Dec 2
Environmentalists argued that BU's Jnana Bharathi campus, spanning 244 acres in Nagarabhavi village, is ecologically sensitive and should not lose any additional green cover.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Felling of trees at the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University (BU) has triggered a fresh dispute between environmentalists and university officials, days after the Karnataka High Court ordered a halt to tree-felling activities in the area.
Petitioners claim that trees continue to be axed in violation of court directions while the university insists that the work underway is part of an already approved project and not linked to the case before the court.
The issue, which began as an objection to large-scale tree-felling for development projects under the PM-USHA scheme, has now escalated into allegations of contempt of court.
The High Court had restrained tree-felling on November 21 after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Swayam Jagruthi Trust and Parvathi Sriram (WP-33465/2025). The petitioners have now filed a contempt complaint at the Jnana Bharathi police station and sought an early hearing. The High Court has listed the matter for December 2.
Petitioner Ajay Kumar C from Swayam Jagruthi Trust told ETV Bharat that tree-felling continued even after the court’s first intervention. “Tree cutting and shifting has been going on for three days despite the order. The university filed its vakalat on 21 November. The court then advanced the hearing to November 22, and the Chief Justice warned that no further tree cutting should take place. Even after that, the work continued,” he said.
He alleged that the officials cleared most logs from the site but left behind eucalyptus logs “to give the impression that the area had only eucalyptus trees.”
However, BU has denied the allegations. Representative Suri Mallesh said the ongoing activities relate to the construction of an Ambedkar Theme Park and that this project predates the PIL. According to him, the approval for the construction and tree removal was obtained before the High Court hearing, and the trees cut for this project were felled earlier as part of an already sanctioned plan.
He said the university has not carried out any new tree felling after the stay. “The tree committee had approved the removal of 400 trees with the condition that 10 trees be planted for every one cut. A total of 4,000 saplings have already been planted inside the campus, along the railway line and in Bio Park 2. After submitting the plantation report, the tree committee permitted the felling,” Mallesh said.
He added that all documents, including approvals from the Governing Body and the Tree Committee, are available for verification.
Mallesh dismissed claims that the trees were cut after the High Court’s order as “incorrect” and said that the process had been completed earlier.
Environmentalists associated with the petitioning NGO disagree to the university's claim. Renuka Prasad of Swayam Jagruthi Trust said video evidence shows that the current felling matches the location meant for proposed development under the PM-USHA scheme. “The visuals clearly show the activity in the same area planned for the Academic Block and Research Block under the scheme. The officials are misleading the public,” he said.
The dispute stems from a proposal earlier this year to remove 419 trees inside the campus for major new buildings under the scheme, which is funded jointly by the Centre and the Karnataka government. The plan drew objections because the area falls under the BR-2 Bio-Reserve Forest classification. Environmentalists argued that Jnana Bharathi, which lies in Nagarabhavi village and spans 244 acres, is ecologically sensitive and should not lose additional green cover, even if the trees are eucalyptus.
Following the PIL, the High Court on November 29 directed the government and university to stop all cutting activities and submit the Environmental Impact Assessment report and related documents. Petitioners have also requested the court to declare the Biopark and surrounding forested area a heritage site.
As the next hearing approaches, the conflict between university authorities and environmental activists continue to intensify, with both sides presenting contrasting accounts of what is happening on the ground.
