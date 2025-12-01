ETV Bharat / state

Tree Felling Row: BU Rejects Contempt Claims, Environmentalists Say Evidence Shows Violations, Next Hearing On Dec 2

File photo of Bangalore University ( ETV Bharat )

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla Bengaluru: Felling of trees at the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University (BU) has triggered a fresh dispute between environmentalists and university officials, days after the Karnataka High Court ordered a halt to tree-felling activities in the area. Petitioners claim that trees continue to be axed in violation of court directions while the university insists that the work underway is part of an already approved project and not linked to the case before the court. Crane shifting trees (Ajay Kumar C from Swayam Jagruthi Trust) The issue, which began as an objection to large-scale tree-felling for development projects under the PM-USHA scheme, has now escalated into allegations of contempt of court. The High Court had restrained tree-felling on November 21 after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Swayam Jagruthi Trust and Parvathi Sriram (WP-33465/2025). The petitioners have now filed a contempt complaint at the Jnana Bharathi police station and sought an early hearing. The High Court has listed the matter for December 2. University says tree felling has been undertaken for Ambedkar Theme Park (Ajay Kumar C from Swayam Jagruthi Trust) Petitioner Ajay Kumar C from Swayam Jagruthi Trust told ETV Bharat that tree-felling continued even after the court’s first intervention. “Tree cutting and shifting has been going on for three days despite the order. The university filed its vakalat on 21 November. The court then advanced the hearing to November 22, and the Chief Justice warned that no further tree cutting should take place. Even after that, the work continued,” he said.