ETV Bharat / state

Tree Falls On School Bus In Mumbai, One Student Dies, Four Injured

Mumbai: One student was killed and four others injured after a large tree uprooted and crashed on their school bus in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Road No. 11 in Chembur when the bus was transporting students from Universal School and Tilak Nagar School.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a roadside peepal tree uprooted and fell on the bus at around 2:50 pm. The front portion of the bus was badly damaged.

Upon learning of the incident, local residents rushed to help. Subsequently, the police, fire brigade, disaster management team, and other agencies arrived at the scene and promptly initiated the rescue operations.

All students were safely evacuated from the bus. Five students sustained injuries and were admitted to Zen Hospital in Chembur, where one was declared dead. The remaining four children are currently undergoing treatment and doctors are closely monitoring their condition.