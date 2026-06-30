Tree Falls On School Bus In Mumbai, One Student Dies, Four Injured
An investigation has been launched to determine whether the tree was in a potentially dangerous condition or pruning had been carried out on time.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Mumbai: One student was killed and four others injured after a large tree uprooted and crashed on their school bus in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred near Road No. 11 in Chembur when the bus was transporting students from Universal School and Tilak Nagar School.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a roadside peepal tree uprooted and fell on the bus at around 2:50 pm. The front portion of the bus was badly damaged.
Upon learning of the incident, local residents rushed to help. Subsequently, the police, fire brigade, disaster management team, and other agencies arrived at the scene and promptly initiated the rescue operations.
All students were safely evacuated from the bus. Five students sustained injuries and were admitted to Zen Hospital in Chembur, where one was declared dead. The remaining four children are currently undergoing treatment and doctors are closely monitoring their condition.
Meanwhile, the fallen tree was cleared from the site on a war footing, restoring traffic movement that was disrupted for sometime.
An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the tree's collapse. It is being probed whether the tree was already in a hazardous condition or necessary maintenance and pruning had been carried out on time.
"This is an extremely unfortunate incident and the municipal corporation's negligence is evident. Before the monsoon, an audit and verification of all trees are supposed to be conducted to identify weak or potentially hazardous trees and take necessary precautions. But, this does not seem to have happened here. I will urge the Commissioner to take action against the officials responsible for this lapse," said former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale.
Incidents of tree collapse have been occurring frequently across Mumbai due to the heavy rainfall over the past few days. Today's incident has once again brought the issue of public safety to the forefront, with citizens demanding an immediate inspection of potentially hazardous trees and implementation of necessary safety measures.
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