Treasure Found While Digging Plot Of Land For House Construction In Karnataka
Gadag Police said archaeology department will analyse composition and craftsmanship of the ornaments to verify its era and the land owner will be provided compensation.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Gadag: A plot of land being dug by workers for house construction in Karnataka's Gadag district turned up a pot of jewels containing gold ornaments and other antiques. Police have handed over the treasure trove to the district administration for the archaeology department to examine its era.
On Saturday, the treasure trove was discovered during the excavation in the backyard of the house of Kasturavva Ritti, a resident of Ward No. 4 of Lakkundi village in Gadag taluk. An existing structure had been demolished and a new house was to be constructed, for which, the foundation was being laid. As workers were deepening the pit for the foundation, they struck a copper pot, filled with gold bangles, chains, rings and other jewellery.
The unusual sight left the workers baffled and triggered hysteria among villagers who rushed here as word spread. Soon, thousands of people from the surrounding villages gathered at the spot to see the treasure.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Durugesha Rudrakshi said, "We have come to inspect the place on the directions of the District In-charge Minister and the Deputy Commissioner. While digging the foundation of the house of Kasturvva Ritti and her son Prajwal Ritti, a pot was found."
Rudrakshi further said that the pot contained 470 grams of gold, including ancient earrings, rings, and necklaces and it is being handed over to the treasury as per the treasure rules. "As directed by the Deputy Commissioner, we will make arrangements to provide information to the government following which, the archaeology department will examine the composition and craftsmanship of the ornaments to verify its era. The family will be provided compensation as per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and the law," he said.
Gadag SP Rohan Jagadish praised the honesty of the landowner's son, who informed the village elders and the gram panchayat members about the treasure trove. "After the boy Prajwal Ritti informed the village elders and Gram Panchayat members about the treasure trove, police reached the spot. With police security and video recording, the copper pot was kept inside the temple by the village elders. The boy's honesty is worth appreciating," the SP said.
Lakkundi houses several amazing temples, stepwells, inscriptions and hidden gems from the Kalyana Chalukya. Recently, archaeological excavations were done here, and the discovery of the treasure has added to the curiosity, locals said.
Also Read