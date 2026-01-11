ETV Bharat / state

Treasure Found While Digging Plot Of Land For House Construction In Karnataka

Gadag: A plot of land being dug by workers for house construction in Karnataka's Gadag district turned up a pot of jewels containing gold ornaments and other antiques. Police have handed over the treasure trove to the district administration for the archaeology department to examine its era.

On Saturday, the treasure trove was discovered during the excavation in the backyard of the house of Kasturavva Ritti, a resident of Ward No. 4 of Lakkundi village in Gadag taluk. An existing structure had been demolished and a new house was to be constructed, for which, the foundation was being laid. As workers were deepening the pit for the foundation, they struck a copper pot, filled with gold bangles, chains, rings and other jewellery.

The unusual sight left the workers baffled and triggered hysteria among villagers who rushed here as word spread. Soon, thousands of people from the surrounding villages gathered at the spot to see the treasure.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Durugesha Rudrakshi said, "We have come to inspect the place on the directions of the District In-charge Minister and the Deputy Commissioner. While digging the foundation of the house of Kasturvva Ritti and her son Prajwal Ritti, a pot was found."