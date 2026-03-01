ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Self At House Of Girlfriend's Sister After Traveling 350 KM On Scooter In Madhya Pradesh

According to the CSP, the young man arrived in Ujjain from Betul on Saturday evening on his scooter and shot himself dead. One round of fire was recovered at the scene, the police officer said.

CSP Deepika Shinde confirmed the incident, saying that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased's alleged girlfriend, also from Betul, had come to her sister's house in Ujjain's Bengali Colony a week ago.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Sahake, 22, a resident of Betul district of the state. The incident took place in the Bengali Colony under the Neelganga police station area of Ujjain.

Ujjain: A 22-year-old man died by suspected suicide at the house of his alleged girlfriend's sister in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said that the young man and the woman had been in a relationship for about two years, but the woman had stopped talking to him for the past few days. Distressed by this, the young man came to the woman's sister's house on Saturday and died by suicide. The man had brought a country-made pistol with him, which is being investigated by the police.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem and the man's family has been informed. Police are also questioning the woman in this case.

Eyewitness Anoop corroborated police saying that the youth arrived in the locality on the scooter on Saturday evening and asked a local for the address of the woman's sister.

“A crowd gathered for a while, and we learned that the man had committed suicide. People heard him shouting, "Why aren't you talking to me?" before dying. Several people heard the gunshot, and then my friends Vikas and Ganesh looked out from the window and saw him wreathing in pain near the door. We then informed the police," Anoop said.

According to the police, the young man had driven approximately 350 kilometers on his scooter to reach Ujjain before ending his life.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.