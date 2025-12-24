Travel To Get Costlier In Jammu Kashmir With 18 Percent Fare Hike
The proposed fare hike effective from January 1 comes after a demand by the transporters to the government for deferring their strike on December 15.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 24, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s passenger transport is going to be expensive with the 18 percent hike in fares across the union territory from January 1, an official said.
“After extensive deliberations and consensus among all stakeholders, it was unanimously decided that an 18 percent increase in passenger fares would be implemented across all categories of passenger vehicles operating in the Union Territory and the revised fares shall come into effect from January 1,” said an official order.
The fare hike is one of the seven demands submitted by the transporters to the government for deferring their strike on December 15 after getting assurance from the transport minister Satish Sharma. The transporters had called for strike to press for their demands including fare hike,rationalisationofroad taxes, hardships caused by introduction of e-buses and non-implementation of schedule, resolution of issues related to route permits, fitness certification delays and release of pending payments with the Home Department etc.
The transporters representatives had submitted a proposal seeking a hike of 40 percent in passenger fares, citing a substantial increase in operational costs.
But the high-level meeting Fare Revision Committee (FRC) set up by the government took into account multiple factors such as the sharp rise in the cost of spare parts, fuel-related expenses, taxes, maintenance costs and other operational inputs. The committee led by Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya officials and representatives of transporters unanimously decided to hike the fare by 18 percent.
“A comprehensive cost analysis exercise was also examined during the deliberations,” the official added. “While acknowledging the genuine concerns raised by the transporters, the Committee also carefully considered the socio-economic impact of fare revision on the general public, with particular emphasis on ensuring that the common man is not subjected to an undue financial burden.”
Shabir Ahmad Matt, senior vice chairman All J&K transporters Welfare Association said they also want the rest of the demands, particularly release of payment be cleared forthwith. “Our vehicles were used in J&K Assembly polls, Amarnath Yatra duties. But the payments are pending. We demand all the dues be released as we are already facing financial issues,” he added.
