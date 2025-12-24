ETV Bharat / state

Travel To Get Costlier In Jammu Kashmir With 18 Percent Fare Hike

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s passenger transport is going to be expensive with the 18 percent hike in fares across the union territory from January 1, an official said.

“After extensive deliberations and consensus among all stakeholders, it was unanimously decided that an 18 percent increase in passenger fares would be implemented across all categories of passenger vehicles operating in the Union Territory and the revised fares shall come into effect from January 1,” said an official order.

The fare hike is one of the seven demands submitted by the transporters to the government for deferring their strike on December 15 after getting assurance from the transport minister Satish Sharma. The transporters had called for strike to press for their demands including fare hike,rationalisationofroad taxes, hardships caused by introduction of e-buses and non-implementation of schedule, resolution of issues related to route permits, fitness certification delays and release of pending payments with the Home Department etc.

The transporters representatives had submitted a proposal seeking a hike of 40 percent in passenger fares, citing a substantial increase in operational costs.