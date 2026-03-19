ETV Bharat / state

Travel Plans See Cancellations On Accoumt Of LPG Scarcity Scare

Panchkula: The prevailing scare around the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has started showing its impact on different segments of society in different ways. People planning a holiday after the completion of their children’s examinations are postponing or giving up their planned tours to the tourist destinations.

These are people who had planned their travel in advance, but reports around restaurants and eateries not getting commercial gas cylinders and their inability to serve food completely or partially have made them change their minds.

Ashu, a resident of Panchkula, said like every year, he had planned to visit Manali in Himachal Pradesh and Shirdi in Maharashtra with his family members this time also.

"But due to the prevailing global situation that has led to a severe gas shortage across the country, I am worried about my own domestic supply, let alone going to the tourist spot. The children at home are very disappointed due to the cancellation of the programme. I am making every effort to console them," said Ashu.

He pointed out that his children are annoyed at the cancellation of the programme, and missing out on an opportunity to travel that comes once or twice a year. Ashu said that he has learned from his relatives and acquaintances that because of the LPG crisis, most of the hotels and restaurants on the routes and also in Manali and Shirdi are unable to serve popular food items.

With reports of such a scenario prevailing across various states and union territories, the families are hesitant to take their children away from home.