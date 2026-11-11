'Trash Boom Interceptor' Coming Up In Ganga To Deal With Large-Scale Solid Waste During 'Ardh Kumbh' 2027
The Haridwar Municipal Corporation has floated tenders for the project expected to be installed before the upcoming mela.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Haridwar: Ahead of the upcoming 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, authorities are installing a trash broom interceptor—a floating barrier on water to capture waste—in the Ganga river to clear the anticipated large-scale solid waste during the Hindu religious gathering.
Thousands of saints, seers, and devotees expected to gather at the six yearly 'mela' scheduled to be held from January 14 till April 20, 2027 posing a significant risk of large-scale waste generation. To address this challenge, a 'trash boom interceptor' will be installed on the Ganga River in Haridwar with proposals to install it at Amrapur Ghat and Jatwara Ghat.
Nandan Kumar, the Municipal Commissioner of the Haridwar Municipal Corporation, stated that a tender has been issued for the installation of the interceptor adding it is expected to be operational before the 2027 Kumbh Mela.
Kumar said that the trash boom interceptor acts as a floating barrier on the water, capturing all types of waste dumped into the river such as flowers, clothing, plastics, and other solid debris.
"Under this system, a barrier is installed across the canal, which pushes the waste toward one of the riverbanks. Once the waste accumulates at the bank, it is transferred onto a conveyor belt," he explained.
The technology, currently used in hydroelectric projects across Uttarakhand to prevent debris from entering tunnels, is being implemented in the Ganga River for the first time.
According to the Haridwar district administration, more than 100 metric tons of waste were removed from the Ganga during the 18-day closure of the Ganga Canal earlier this year.
This year, 32 organizations and over 13,000 individuals participated in a special cleanliness drive along the banks of the Ganges. The waste collected during this campaign was sent to the Haridwar Municipal Corporation for proper disposal, including recycling and waste management.
The Haridwar district administration has urged the public not to discard old clothes or other waste into the river. Instead, such items should be deposited at designated collection points to help preserve the cleanliness and sanctity of the Ganges.
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