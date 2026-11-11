ETV Bharat / state

'Trash Boom Interceptor' Coming Up In Ganga To Deal With Large-Scale Solid Waste During 'Ardh Kumbh' 2027

Devotees gather on Ganga banks in Haridwar ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: Ahead of the upcoming 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, authorities are installing a trash broom interceptor—a floating barrier on water to capture waste—in the Ganga river to clear the anticipated large-scale solid waste during the Hindu religious gathering.

Thousands of saints, seers, and devotees expected to gather at the six yearly 'mela' scheduled to be held from January 14 till April 20, 2027 posing a significant risk of large-scale waste generation. To address this challenge, a 'trash boom interceptor' will be installed on the Ganga River in Haridwar with proposals to install it at Amrapur Ghat and Jatwara Ghat.

Nandan Kumar, the Municipal Commissioner of the Haridwar Municipal Corporation, stated that a tender has been issued for the installation of the interceptor adding it is expected to be operational before the 2027 Kumbh Mela. Devotees gather on Ganga banks in Haridwar (ETV Bharat) Kumar said that the trash boom interceptor acts as a floating barrier on the water, capturing all types of waste dumped into the river such as flowers, clothing, plastics, and other solid debris. "Under this system, a barrier is installed across the canal, which pushes the waste toward one of the riverbanks. Once the waste accumulates at the bank, it is transferred onto a conveyor belt," he explained.