ETV Bharat / state

Trapped By Flames, 23-Year-Old Neha Jumps From Burning Building In Hisar, Saved With Help Of Blanket

Hisar: In what can be termed as a miraculous escape, a 23-year-old woman identified as Neha, stuck in her house here after fire engulfed a hotel nearby, took a leap of faith and jumped from the balcony to safety as onlookers made sure she was held with a blanket before hitting the ground. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Panic gripped Haryana’s Hisar city on Wednesday evening after a massive fire broke out at the four-storey Desire Hotel located in the busy Red Square Market area. Though firefighters struggled for hours to control the flames that spread rapidly, nearby buildings also began getting affected. In one of the adjacent buildings, Neha found herself trapped on the second floor. With smoke filling the structure and no safe route left to escape, she desperately wanted to escape as the video shows she was trying to jump from the balcony.

Eyewitnesses corroborated that Neha was repeatedly looked down from the balcony, trying to assess whether jumping was her only option. Below, local residents and bystanders in a desperate attempt to save her, stretched out a blanket and urged her to jump before the flames and smoke closed in further.

Moments later, Neha leapt. The incident recorded by one of the eyewitnesses shows Neha jumping from the building as people below struggle to position themselves correctly with the blanket. Within seconds, she crashes onto it and survives.