Transporters' Strike In Delhi Called Off After Talks With Govt
AIMTC president Harish Sabharwal said if the workers' demands are not met within three months, then the agitation will be nationwide.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The three-day transport workers' strike in Delhi-NCR was called off on Saturday after positive discussions and assurances from the government.
Harish Sabharwal, National President of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), announced the end of the strike. However, he also issued a clear warning to the government that if the workers' demands are not met within three months, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi-NCR alone, but will be nationwide.
Sabharwal said talks have been ongoing between AIMTC and the government for the last three days. "An important meeting was held with the Delhi and Union Environment Ministers, in which the government gave a written assurance to form a committee to address the transporters' three key demands and provide relief," he said.
Sabharwal said that the country is already facing an economic and supply chain crisis due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. "Considering the difficulties faced by the general public, a prolonged strike was inappropriate. The government has agreed to key demands, leading to the decision to call off the strike," he said.
Sabharwal said the government believes that BS-VI vehicles do not cause pollution and are not subject to a ban even after GRAP is implemented in the national capital. "Therefore, such vehicles should not be charged Environmental Compensation Charges (ECC)," he said.
The AIMTC chief said, "There are approximately 17 lakh commercial vehicles in Delhi-NCR that still have a remaining validity period. If these are banned, how will transporters pay their vehicle installments?", he asked, adding the government has assured the workers that the issue will be considered.
Another demand of the AIMTC is that empty trucks or those carrying essential commodities must not be burdened with transport charges.
The strike, which began on May 21, halted the movement of large commercial vehicles in several areas, including the Ghazipur vegetable and fruit market, the Anand Vihar border, and the Ghazipur border. Truck drivers from states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra had clearly stated that they would not take any new bookings due to rise in diesel and petrol prices and heavy taxes.
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