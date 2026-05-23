ETV Bharat / state

Transporters' Strike In Delhi Called Off After Talks With Govt

New Delhi: The three-day transport workers' strike in Delhi-NCR was called off on Saturday after positive discussions and assurances from the government.

Harish Sabharwal, National President of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), announced the end of the strike. However, he also issued a clear warning to the government that if the workers' demands are not met within three months, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi-NCR alone, but will be nationwide.

Sabharwal said talks have been ongoing between AIMTC and the government for the last three days. "An important meeting was held with the Delhi and Union Environment Ministers, in which the government gave a written assurance to form a committee to address the transporters' three key demands and provide relief," he said.

Sabharwal said that the country is already facing an economic and supply chain crisis due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. "Considering the difficulties faced by the general public, a prolonged strike was inappropriate. The government has agreed to key demands, leading to the decision to call off the strike," he said.