Transporters Warn Of Indefinite Strike From March 5 Against Taxes, Tolls & E-Challan Rules

Pune: The transport organisations have warned of an indefinite strike from March 5 against taxes, tolls, e-challan system and unfair administrative rules on school buses, employee buses, interstate and intercity buses, tourist cabs, rickshaws, tempos and public service vehicles transporting goods in Maharashtra.

For this purpose, the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee has been formed, and the organisation clarified that if the government does not take a positive decision immediately, they are left with no option but to go on strike.

A press conference highlighting the issue was held in Pune on Sunday by Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) leader Prasanna Patwardhan, Rickshaw Panchayat leader Nitin Pawar, Rickshaw Association leaders Keshav Kshirsagar, Rajendra Singh Rajput, Baba Shinde, and other office bearers.

They said public service vehicles provide essential services for the daily needs of the people. However, a large amount of revenue is collected by the Central and state governments through various taxes. Despite collecting funds through cess on petrol-diesel for road development, tolls are being levied again on roads built on the build-operate-transfer (BOT) principle, thus creating a double financial burden on vehicle owners, they added.

Despite the poor condition of many toll roads, no action is taken against the contractors. While the implementation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is inadequate, a large amount of fines are collected for reasons like 'no parking', they said. It was also alleged that while fines are part of the punishment, action is being taken with the aim of increasing revenue.