ETV Bharat / state

Transporters In Jammu Kashmir Demand Further Fare Hike Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Jammu: Even after the recent 18 percent fare hike by the Jammu and Kashmir government for commercial transport in the union territory, the transporters have demanded further an increase in the fare in view of fuel price rise.

The transporters said that after the 18 percent hike was announced, diesel prices have risen by Rs 11, which they said, is adversely affecting them.

Talking to ETV Bharat, transport association president Jammu Vijay Singh Chib stated that the UT government had agreed to increase the fare if the fuel prices go up.

"When the 18 percent hike was announced, our demand was for a 35 percent hike but the government fixed it at 18 percent. But it was decided in the meeting that if the fuel prices go up, the government will increase the fare also and if fuel prices will come down, the government can reverse it," Chib said.

"Now, we are waiting for the action from the government because already the diesel price has gone up by around Rs 11 but there has been no step taken by the government," he added.

The various transporter associations, which recently held a joint meeting of representatives have decided to approach the government about the matter.

"If one trip from Jammu to Srinagar and return used to cost us Rs 3000 for fuel earlier, it has now gone upto Rs 4000. Apart from fuel consumption we have to pay salaries to drivers and spend money on maintenance of the vehicles as well. At this point of time, it has become difficult to survive and we can't run vehicles on losses," the transport association president said.