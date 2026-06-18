Transporters In Jammu Kashmir Demand Further Fare Hike Amid Rising Fuel Prices
The transporters said the recent 18 percent hike in fares by the government was not enough due to rising diesel prices, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Jammu: Even after the recent 18 percent fare hike by the Jammu and Kashmir government for commercial transport in the union territory, the transporters have demanded further an increase in the fare in view of fuel price rise.
The transporters said that after the 18 percent hike was announced, diesel prices have risen by Rs 11, which they said, is adversely affecting them.
Talking to ETV Bharat, transport association president Jammu Vijay Singh Chib stated that the UT government had agreed to increase the fare if the fuel prices go up.
"When the 18 percent hike was announced, our demand was for a 35 percent hike but the government fixed it at 18 percent. But it was decided in the meeting that if the fuel prices go up, the government will increase the fare also and if fuel prices will come down, the government can reverse it," Chib said.
"Now, we are waiting for the action from the government because already the diesel price has gone up by around Rs 11 but there has been no step taken by the government," he added.
The various transporter associations, which recently held a joint meeting of representatives have decided to approach the government about the matter.
"If one trip from Jammu to Srinagar and return used to cost us Rs 3000 for fuel earlier, it has now gone upto Rs 4000. Apart from fuel consumption we have to pay salaries to drivers and spend money on maintenance of the vehicles as well. At this point of time, it has become difficult to survive and we can't run vehicles on losses," the transport association president said.
Another group of affected transporters, the Tempo Travellers Owners Union (TTOU) , said that after the start of train service between Jammu and Srinagar, they are without work.
"Our tempos are standing on stands without having any work since the train service between Jammu and Srinagar started. We used to survive somehow by transporting people from Katra to Jammu and also from Jammu to different parts of the region including Kashmir valley. But tempo travellers are the worst hit due to the start of train service," claimed K. D. Verma, TTOU president.
"Now, the increase in fuel prices has worsened the situation and we are running our vehicles at a loss. The government must increase the fare," Verma added.
It was on April 29 that the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered an 18 percent fare hike and directed transport commissioner J&K to fix the maximum chargeable fare in respect of buses, mini buses, all types of taxis and autos running on petrol. The government also directed the transport commissioner to fix the rate for e-rickshaw and e-autos per kilometer.
The 18 percent fare hike hadn't gone well with the people, who said it will add to the already skyrocketing inflation.
"The people have already been burdened with 18 percent fare hike, increase in LPG prices and other things and if again the fare is increased, people will suffer. Already many taxi operators have increased fare more than 18 percent and there is no check," claimed Bhushan Lal, a resident of Jammu who has to travel to Rajouri every week for official work.
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