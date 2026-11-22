ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Transport Workers Rue Lack of Welfare Measures Despite Collection Of Crores Of Rupees As Cess

Transport workers at the inauguration of CNG bus in Kolkata. ( ANI )

Kolkata: The transport workers in West Bengal have rued the lack of welfare measures despite the collection of crores of rupees from the commercial vehicle owners as a transport cess.

In the state, the transport sector remains the third-largest source of employment. But with crores of rupees collected under the West Bengal Motor Transport Workers' Welfare Cess Act, 2010, workers ruled that not a single rupee has been spent for their benefit.

Earlier, the authorities had enacted the West Bengal Motor Transport Workers Welfare Cess Act, 2010 to provide social security to transport workers. After the Act was published in the Kolkata Gazette on May 5, 2010, authorities announced a range of measures to extend benefits of social security and healthcare to the transport workers employed in the unorganised sector. The funds collected through the cess were deposited into the “West Bengal Transport Workers” Social Security Scheme, which has remained effective since August 13, 2010. Authorities had imposed a special cess on commercial vehicles used for the transportation of passengers or goods, including buses, standard and luxury taxis, auto-rickshaws, lorries and trucks. However, the vehicles used for personal or family purposes were exempted from the cess. The transport workers and their families registered under the scheme were to receive benefits including an old-age pension, a one-time financial grant in the event of death or permanent disability of a person during duty, and a grant for funeral expenses. The other provisions included medical assistance for serious illness, purchase of eyeglasses, and maternity aid for female employees or the wives of employees, besides educational grants for the children of transport workers and assistance for the marriages of daughters.