West Bengal Transport Workers Rue Lack of Welfare Measures Despite Collection Of Crores Of Rupees As Cess
Despite collection of crores of rupees under West Bengal Motor Transport Workers' Welfare Cess Act, 2010, benefits have not reached transport workers, reports Papri Chatterjee.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Kolkata: The transport workers in West Bengal have rued the lack of welfare measures despite the collection of crores of rupees from the commercial vehicle owners as a transport cess.
In the state, the transport sector remains the third-largest source of employment. But with crores of rupees collected under the West Bengal Motor Transport Workers' Welfare Cess Act, 2010, workers ruled that not a single rupee has been spent for their benefit.
Earlier, the authorities had enacted the West Bengal Motor Transport Workers Welfare Cess Act, 2010 to provide social security to transport workers. After the Act was published in the Kolkata Gazette on May 5, 2010, authorities announced a range of measures to extend benefits of social security and healthcare to the transport workers employed in the unorganised sector.
The funds collected through the cess were deposited into the “West Bengal Transport Workers” Social Security Scheme, which has remained effective since August 13, 2010.
Authorities had imposed a special cess on commercial vehicles used for the transportation of passengers or goods, including buses, standard and luxury taxis, auto-rickshaws, lorries and trucks.
However, the vehicles used for personal or family purposes were exempted from the cess. The transport workers and their families registered under the scheme were to receive benefits including an old-age pension, a one-time financial grant in the event of death or permanent disability of a person during duty, and a grant for funeral expenses.
The other provisions included medical assistance for serious illness, purchase of eyeglasses, and maternity aid for female employees or the wives of employees, besides educational grants for the children of transport workers and assistance for the marriages of daughters.
However, the workers have rued that these announcements remained restricted to paper, and successive governments have failed to take effective steps to provide welfare benefits. They also said that no initiative has been taken to identify workers associated with the transport sector or to register their names in a government database.
Rahul Chattopadhyay, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus-Minibus Coordination Committee, said that even as a cess has been collected alongside road tax every three months, the funds have remained unutilised.
“The issue was raised multiple times during meetings with the Trinamool Congress-led government; however, nothing has happened. It has been indicated to us that some resolution to the matter might be reached by next week."
Indranil Bandyopadhyay, president of the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Welfare Board and general secretary of the Online Cab Operators Guild, said that a substantial amount of money has been collected since 2010, and if the government takes proper steps, "millions of families in the state would receive the benefits.” “We believe that there is a need to keep a proper account of the crores of rupees."
Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Associations, said while the deductions have been made for a long time, they have not been provided an account of “where these funds are going, whether deposits have been made."
“Furthermore, there has been no evidence of these contributions being reflected in health insurance for the workers or any other form of social security."
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