Transport, Urbanisation Drive Land Changes In Jammu Kashmir More Than Climate Over Six Decades: Study
A study finds transport expansion and urbanization, not climate, are the main drivers of land-use change in Jammu and Kashmir from 1960 to 2020.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Srinagar: A new study has revealed that transport expansion, urbanisation, and land-use shifts, not climate alone, are the primary forces reshaping the ecologically sensitive mountain region of Jammu and Kashmir over six decades.
The research concludes that socio-economic development, especially transport expansion and urbanisation, has had a far greater influence on land-use change than climate during the period between 1960 and 2020. The findings raise concerns over the long-term sustainability of water resources in a region that supplies water to millions downstream.
The study titled “Six Decades of Land-use and Land-cover Change in Jammu and Kashmir: Socio-economic Drivers and Implications for Water Resources” was published in Water Science. It was authored by Ishrat F. Bhat, Farhet A. Shaheen, Masroor Majid, Fehim J. Wani, Farooq A. Lone, Mushtaq A. Lone, and Nayar A. Kirmani from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, along with Aafaq A. Rather from Symbiosis Statistical Institute, Pune.
The researchers describe Jammu and Kashmir as “one of South Asia's most ecologically sensitive mountain territories", where forests, wetlands and glaciers collectively regulate regional hydrology and water supplies.
The study examined six categories of land use, including forests, farmland, grazing land, water bodies, barren land and built-up areas, using government records and Forest Survey of India data spanning 60 years. Its central finding is stark. “Built-up area expanded markedly after 1990, while forest cover, grazing land, and water bodies declined,” the authors wrote.
The researchers found that land conversion accelerated sharply in recent decades. Overall landscape transformation rose from around 80 per cent during the early decades to nearly 98 per cent by 2020, driven largely by urban expansion and infrastructure growth.
According to the study, the pace of land-use conversion has accelerated in recent decades, with urban sprawl, infrastructure expansion and peri-urban development becoming the dominant drivers of change. One of its most significant findings is that transport expansion has become the single biggest force behind landscape transformation.
After analysing 13 climatic and socio-economic variables through Partial Least Squares (PLS) regression, researchers found that passenger and freight traffic volumes consistently ranked among the strongest factors influencing land-use change. The study states that “transport-led economic growth, urbanisation, and rising literacy rather than interannual climatic variability governed the dominant landscape transitions in J&K over 1960-2020.”
Passenger traffic showed the strongest negative association with forests, recording a coefficient of β = -0.61, while freight traffic had the largest negative relationship with grazing land (β = -0.19) and water bodies (β = -0.35).
The researchers said expanding highways and tourism corridors increasingly cut through wooded areas. "Passenger traffic had increased in farm and built-up classes... but it had sharply decreased in forest. This indicated that the construction of highways and tourism corridors encroached upon wooded areas while promoting peri-urban agriculture and settlements," the paper said.
Similarly, freight movement was linked to quarrying, sand mining and logistics hubs that increasingly occupied environmentally sensitive landscapes.
The study observed that “quarrying, river-sand mining, and logistics hubs were situated in these regions.” Contrary to common assumptions, the researchers found that climate variables played a secondary role compared to socio-economic changes. They wrote that “socio-economic drivers, particularly freight and passenger traffic volumes, urbanisation rate, literacy rate, and per capita income consistently exert stronger associations with LULC change than climatic variables.”
Population, literacy, urbanisation, industrial output and income all increased steadily during the study period. The Union Territory's population rose from 0.35 crore in 1960 to 1.36 crore in 2020, while the urbanisation rate increased from 16.3 percent to 29.4 percent. Literacy climbed from 11 percent to 76.9 percent over the same period.
Economic indicators also recorded steep growth. Gross State Domestic Product increased from Rs 4,827 crore in 1960 to Rs 160,464 crore in 2020, while industrial output rose from Rs 997 crore to Rs 33,486 crore.
The study warns that shrinking wetlands and water bodies could have serious implications for future water availability. The authors note that the Kashmir Valley has witnessed wetlands being filled, forests degraded and agricultural land converted for urban uses, "with direct consequences for regional water security and ecosystem services."
They add that mountain regions such as Jammu and Kashmir are particularly vulnerable because “glaciers, wetlands, and forests collectively regulate the water supply for millions.”
The analysis found that population growth and urbanisation had the strongest links with declining water bodies. Population recorded a significant negative relationship with water bodies, while urbanisation also showed a strong decline in wetlands and other water resources. Freight traffic further intensified the loss.
The authors caution that the study did not directly measure river flows or groundwater. Instead, “implications for water-resource availability are inferred from LULC changes rather than measured hydrological outputs.”
Researchers found that changes accelerated dramatically after economic liberalisation. “The significant increase observed post-2000 aligns with economic expansion, demographic pressures, and substantial infrastructure initiatives,” the paper states.
The study says built-up land became the dominant contributor to overall landscape transformation, while traditional grazing lands steadily declined, reflecting the weakening of livestock-based land-use practices. Water bodies also showed a declining share over time, “likely attributable to their permanent conversion to alternative uses".
The researchers say the findings are directly relevant to planning under Jammu and Kashmir's Vision 2047 framework. They recommend integrated transport and land-use planning, stronger regulation of road and tourism infrastructure, statutory buffer zones around forests and wetlands, reforms in grazing-land governance, and annual monitoring of land-use changes using updated socio-economic data.
Among the key recommendations is mandatory environmental assessment for transport corridors. The study says, “Passenger traffic volume returned the largest negative PLS coefficient for forestland... indicating that transport corridor expansion is the single strongest modelled correlate of forest loss in J&K.”
It also recommends no-conversion buffer zones around wetlands and incentives for their conservation, warning that continued urbanisation could lead to further contraction of water bodies if existing trends persist.
While acknowledging important limitations, the researcher said, “Because land-use records were available only at decadal intervals, annual values had to be generated through interpolation, which may have inflated some statistical measures.”
The researchers therefore caution that the strong correlations “should be treated as indicative of strong trend association rather than precise predictive accuracy". It also notes that the analysis identifies correlations rather than direct causation.
Despite these limitations, the researchers say the work provides “the first long-term, driver-ranked quantification of LULC change for J&K” and offers evidence that development patterns, particularly expanding transport networks and urban growth, are reshaping the Himalayan landscape faster than climate variability alone.
Also Read