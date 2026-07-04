ETV Bharat / state

Transport, Urbanisation Drive Land Changes In Jammu Kashmir More Than Climate Over Six Decades: Study

Srinagar: A new study has revealed that transport expansion, urbanisation, and land-use shifts, not climate alone, are the primary forces reshaping the ecologically sensitive mountain region of Jammu and Kashmir over six decades.

The research concludes that socio-economic development, especially transport expansion and urbanisation, has had a far greater influence on land-use change than climate during the period between 1960 and 2020. The findings raise concerns over the long-term sustainability of water resources in a region that supplies water to millions downstream.

The study titled “Six Decades of Land-use and Land-cover Change in Jammu and Kashmir: Socio-economic Drivers and Implications for Water Resources” was published in Water Science. It was authored by Ishrat F. Bhat, Farhet A. Shaheen, Masroor Majid, Fehim J. Wani, Farooq A. Lone, Mushtaq A. Lone, and Nayar A. Kirmani from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, along with Aafaq A. Rather from Symbiosis Statistical Institute, Pune.

The researchers describe Jammu and Kashmir as “one of South Asia's most ecologically sensitive mountain territories", where forests, wetlands and glaciers collectively regulate regional hydrology and water supplies.

The study examined six categories of land use, including forests, farmland, grazing land, water bodies, barren land and built-up areas, using government records and Forest Survey of India data spanning 60 years. Its central finding is stark. “Built-up area expanded markedly after 1990, while forest cover, grazing land, and water bodies declined,” the authors wrote.

The researchers found that land conversion accelerated sharply in recent decades. Overall landscape transformation rose from around 80 per cent during the early decades to nearly 98 per cent by 2020, driven largely by urban expansion and infrastructure growth.

According to the study, the pace of land-use conversion has accelerated in recent decades, with urban sprawl, infrastructure expansion and peri-urban development becoming the dominant drivers of change. One of its most significant findings is that transport expansion has become the single biggest force behind landscape transformation.

After analysing 13 climatic and socio-economic variables through Partial Least Squares (PLS) regression, researchers found that passenger and freight traffic volumes consistently ranked among the strongest factors influencing land-use change. The study states that “transport-led economic growth, urbanisation, and rising literacy rather than interannual climatic variability governed the dominant landscape transitions in J&K over 1960-2020.”

Passenger traffic showed the strongest negative association with forests, recording a coefficient of β = -0.61, while freight traffic had the largest negative relationship with grazing land (β = -0.19) and water bodies (β = -0.35).

The researchers said expanding highways and tourism corridors increasingly cut through wooded areas. "Passenger traffic had increased in farm and built-up classes... but it had sharply decreased in forest. This indicated that the construction of highways and tourism corridors encroached upon wooded areas while promoting peri-urban agriculture and settlements," the paper said.

Similarly, freight movement was linked to quarrying, sand mining and logistics hubs that increasingly occupied environmentally sensitive landscapes.

The study observed that “quarrying, river-sand mining, and logistics hubs were situated in these regions.” Contrary to common assumptions, the researchers found that climate variables played a secondary role compared to socio-economic changes. They wrote that “socio-economic drivers, particularly freight and passenger traffic volumes, urbanisation rate, literacy rate, and per capita income consistently exert stronger associations with LULC change than climatic variables.”

Population, literacy, urbanisation, industrial output and income all increased steadily during the study period. The Union Territory's population rose from 0.35 crore in 1960 to 1.36 crore in 2020, while the urbanisation rate increased from 16.3 percent to 29.4 percent. Literacy climbed from 11 percent to 76.9 percent over the same period.