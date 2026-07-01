ETV Bharat / state

Transport Unions Protest Delhi EV Policy 2026 On Launch Day, Threaten Nationwide Chakka Jam

New Delhi: The Delhi government's ambitious 'Electric Vehicle Policy 2026', which came into effect today, July 1, has sparked significant discontent within the capital's transport sector. Major transporter organisations, including the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the Delhi Contract Bus Association (DCBA), have jointly and vehemently opposed the policy, which has set a target of making 30 per cent of school buses electric by 2030, terming it impractical.

AIMTC national president Harish Sabharwal said most buses currently operating in Delhi and other parts of the country run on either CNG or modern BS-VI diesel standards. The government itself had promoted both these technologies a few years ago, citing their eco-friendliness. Following this, operators invested billions of rupees in these buses by taking out substantial bank loans. Now, a policy mandating their forced removal before the completion of their valid operational lifespan (15 years) would prove financially disastrous.

The organisations also alleged that the Delhi government is acting under pressure from specific interest groups and corporate lobbies in the name of improving the environment. The ground reality is that adequate EV charging infrastructure has not yet been established in the capital. The current charging policy lacks transparency, and electricity rates are excessively high.

They point out that potential crises arising from the forced implementation of the policy include: