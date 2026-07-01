Transport Unions Protest Delhi EV Policy 2026 On Launch Day, Threaten Nationwide Chakka Jam
Transporters' organisations say the industry, having already invested heavily in CNG, BS-VI vehicles, will be devastated due to the changes being forcibly imposed.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government's ambitious 'Electric Vehicle Policy 2026', which came into effect today, July 1, has sparked significant discontent within the capital's transport sector. Major transporter organisations, including the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the Delhi Contract Bus Association (DCBA), have jointly and vehemently opposed the policy, which has set a target of making 30 per cent of school buses electric by 2030, terming it impractical.
AIMTC national president Harish Sabharwal said most buses currently operating in Delhi and other parts of the country run on either CNG or modern BS-VI diesel standards. The government itself had promoted both these technologies a few years ago, citing their eco-friendliness. Following this, operators invested billions of rupees in these buses by taking out substantial bank loans. Now, a policy mandating their forced removal before the completion of their valid operational lifespan (15 years) would prove financially disastrous.
The organisations also alleged that the Delhi government is acting under pressure from specific interest groups and corporate lobbies in the name of improving the environment. The ground reality is that adequate EV charging infrastructure has not yet been established in the capital. The current charging policy lacks transparency, and electricity rates are excessively high.
They point out that potential crises arising from the forced implementation of the policy include:
- Risk of bankruptcy facing thousands of operators
- Apprehension of commercial loan defaults with banks
- Fear of a collapse in transport arrangements for schoolchildren and office-goers
- Disruption of the supply chain (logistics) for essential commodities in Delhi
Truck-Induced Pollution Claims 'Misleading'
Apart from the EV policy, transporters have also strongly objected to a recent study, claiming that the approximately 16,900 heavy trucks entering Delhi contribute 23-61 per cent of the city's transport-related pollution. Anil Chhikara, former Deputy Transport Commissioner of the Delhi government, and Technical Advisor to AIMTC, raised serious questions regarding the credibility of this data. He said the study's sample size and methodology have not been made public. "The report relies on hypothetical theoretical parameters rather than actual 'tailpipe emissions' (direct measurement of exhaust fumes from vehicle silencers)," he said.
Harish Sabharwal noted that since regulations permit trucks to enter Delhi only during night and early morning hours, it is natural for their pollution contribution to appear higher during those times. He argued that painting the entire freight transport sector as a villain based on this is completely unjustified.
AIMTC and DCBA have made it clear that unless the government withdraws this punitive and mandatory policy without first holding comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders, transporters across the country will be compelled to launch a major agitation. The organisations warned that this time, the protest would not be merely symbolic; instead, operations could be brought to a complete standstill, and that "the administration would bear full responsibility for the consequences".
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