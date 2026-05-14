ETV Bharat / state

Transport Costs Jack Up Fruit Prices In Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur: With a day to go for 'savitri brata', the price of fruits has has risen significantly in Odisha's Sambalpur. 'Savitri brata' or 'Savitri Amavasya' is a fasting day, commemorating the pious act of Savitri who rescued her husband, Satyavan, from the god of death.

According to the city's wholesale traders, the transportation cost has now increased by Rs 5 per kg for any fruit. Each truck carrying fruit from Raipur to Sambalpur is now charging Rs 15,000 more than usual. Along with this, the wholesale rate has also increased, and the traders in the retail market said its impact is being felt ahead of the 'savitri brata'.

Fruits being unloaded from a truck (ETV Bharat)

Wholesale fruit trader Md Kafil said, "Fruit prices were low a few months ago. All the fruits in Sambalpur city come from Mumbai and Raipur. Now the fare for transporting fruits from Raipur to Sambalpur in a mini truck has increased by about Rs 5 per kg. Earlier, the fare of a mini truck was Rs 30,000 and now it has increased to Rs 45,000. Earlier, the fare was Rs 25 per kg, but now the fare has increased to Rs 28 to Rs 30."