Transport Costs Jack Up Fruit Prices In Odisha's Sambalpur
Traders of the city each truck carrying fruit from Raipur to Sambalpur is now charging Rs 15,000 more than usual.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Sambalpur: With a day to go for 'savitri brata', the price of fruits has has risen significantly in Odisha's Sambalpur. 'Savitri brata' or 'Savitri Amavasya' is a fasting day, commemorating the pious act of Savitri who rescued her husband, Satyavan, from the god of death.
According to the city's wholesale traders, the transportation cost has now increased by Rs 5 per kg for any fruit. Each truck carrying fruit from Raipur to Sambalpur is now charging Rs 15,000 more than usual. Along with this, the wholesale rate has also increased, and the traders in the retail market said its impact is being felt ahead of the 'savitri brata'.
Wholesale fruit trader Md Kafil said, "Fruit prices were low a few months ago. All the fruits in Sambalpur city come from Mumbai and Raipur. Now the fare for transporting fruits from Raipur to Sambalpur in a mini truck has increased by about Rs 5 per kg. Earlier, the fare of a mini truck was Rs 30,000 and now it has increased to Rs 45,000. Earlier, the fare was Rs 25 per kg, but now the fare has increased to Rs 28 to Rs 30."
According to Md Samsad, a fruit vendor at Sambalpur's Golbazar Chowk, the demand for fruits increases during Savitri festival. "At this time, fruit sellers get the opportunity to earn some more. However, the rise in price of fruits has taken a toll on traders and consumers," he said.
The price of a packet of dates has gone up from Rs 50 to Rs 200. Similarly, grapes are being sold for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. The price of mango ranges between Rs 100 and Rs 120.
A local, Dulal Chandra Roy said the price of fruits has skyrocketed in the city. "The district administration needs to look into this," he said. Meanwhile, an official of the district administration said the fruit markets of Sambalpur are being monitored by the district collector.
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