ETV Bharat / state

Transport Corporation Employees Not Entitled To Govt Service Benefits, Says Jammu Kashmir High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a long-pending service petition filed by a group of transport corporation employees, ruling that they cannot claim benefits reserved for government servants under specific statutory rules.

In an 11-page judgement, Justice Sanjay Dhar held that employees of the Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) are not entitled to benefits under SRO 14 of 1996 and SRO 225 of 1997, as these were never adopted by the corporation.

The petition, SWP No. 1088 of 2017, was filed by Amarjeet Singh and several others, all employees linked to the erstwhile government transport undertaking (GTU), that later came under the corporation. They had challenged a 2012 order issued by the corporation rejecting their claim for extension of benefits under the two SROs. They also sought release of unpaid salary from March 2002.

The petitioners were represented by senior advocate ZA Qureshi along with advocate Rehana Fayaz. The respondents included the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and officials of the transport corporation. The government was represented by advocate Furqaan Yaqoob, while the corporation was represented by advocate Shakir Haqani.

The court noted that the issue was not new. The petitioners had earlier approached the court in 2002 seeking similar relief. That petition was disposed of in 2011 with directions to the authorities to consider their claims. Following this, the corporation passed the order rejecting their demands, which led to the present litigation.

At the heart of the dispute was whether employees absorbed into the corporation from the erstwhile government transport setup could claim service benefits on par with government employees.