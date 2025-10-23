Transport Checkposts Removed Across Telangana After CM Revanth Reddy Orders Immediate Action
"All records, equipment and furniture from the checkposts will be shifted to the respective DTO offices..." an official release of the transport department stated.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Transport Department of Telangana has removed all 15 checkposts across the state, including 14 inter-state checkpoints, following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
As per sources, checkposts were removed from near Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Asifabad, Jogulamba, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradi Kothagudem and Kamareddy (intra-state).
After CM Reddy ordered immediate removal, a special meeting was held at Transport Bhawan in Khairatabad, in presence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other senior officials, following which the department issued a circular directing all transport officers and Deputy Transport Commissioners to remove the checkposts immediately, and redeploy staff at checkposts for other official duties.
The Chief Minister had emphasised that the removal should be done promptly to ensure smooth vehicle movement on state roads. District transport officers were accordingly instructed to take necessary measures, including removing boards and barricades at the checkposts.
"All records, equipment, and furniture from the checkposts will be shifted to the respective DTO offices. Officials have also been instructed to verify and preserve all financial and administrative documents," the official release stated.
These checkpoints were originally set up to collect taxes, issue temporary permits and enforce the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). However, there have been allegations of massive corruption, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had conducted raids in July and October. Though the Centre had already stated checkpoints were unnecessary after GST, Telangana had delayed the process, even though the state Cabinet approved their removal in late July.
While barricades and boards have now been taken down, new boards will guide people to obtain permits online, while ANPR cameras and e-enforcement will monitor vehicles entering the state without permits.
Currently, checkposts contribute only 0.82 percent of Transport Department's revenue, yet 17 percent of employees work at these posts. With their removal, permits for goods and tourist vehicles from other states will be faster, more transparent, and staff can focus on road safety and enforcing traffic laws, officials said.
Earlier, goods transport vehicles travelled an average of 3400-370 KM per day due to delays at checkpoints. With checkposts gone now, the distance is expected to rise to 540-560 KM per day, reducing costs and helping vegetables, fruits, rice, and other goods reach destinations faster.
