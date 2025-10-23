ETV Bharat / state

Transport Checkposts Removed Across Telangana After CM Revanth Reddy Orders Immediate Action

Hyderabad: The Transport Department of Telangana has removed all 15 checkposts across the state, including 14 inter-state checkpoints, following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. As per sources, checkposts were removed from near Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Asifabad, Jogulamba, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradi Kothagudem and Kamareddy (intra-state). After CM Reddy ordered immediate removal, a special meeting was held at Transport Bhawan in Khairatabad, in presence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other senior officials, following which the department issued a circular directing all transport officers and Deputy Transport Commissioners to remove the checkposts immediately, and redeploy staff at checkposts for other official duties. The Chief Minister had emphasised that the removal should be done promptly to ensure smooth vehicle movement on state roads. District transport officers were accordingly instructed to take necessary measures, including removing boards and barricades at the checkposts. Transport Checkposts Removed Across Telangana After CM Revanth Reddy Orders Immediate Action (ETV Bharat)