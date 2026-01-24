Transplanting Method Boosts Pigeon Pea Yield By 20 Per Cent: ICRISAT Study
ICRISAT's three-year study shows transplanting pigeon pea seedlings boosts yield by up to 20%, shortens crop duration, improves grain quality, and increases farmers’ profits.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Research carried out by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has revealed that adopting the transplanting method in pigeon pea cultivation can increase crop yield by up to 20 per cent. It also found that this method reduces crop duration, improves grain quality, protects the environment, and enables farmers to earn higher profits.
The study was conducted by ICRISAT scientists Ramesh Singh, Shalandar Kumar, and Gajanan Savargankar over a period of three years. Experiments carried out in Odisha showed encouraging results.
The scientists observed that pigeon pea cultivated through the transplanting method performed better than the crop sown directly, even under different climatic conditions.
In the transplanting method, pigeon pea seedlings are first raised in a nursery. Healthy and uniform seedlings are then transplanted into the main field at the appropriate stage.
According to the researchers, transplanted plants develop a strong and deep root system. “This improves the plant’s ability to absorb nutrients and water and also enhances resistance to climatic stress. Another key advantage is that the crop duration is reduced by 12 to 18 days compared to the conventional method,” they said.
The study also revealed that transplanted pigeon pea plants grow taller and produce better-quality grains. “At present, most farmers cultivate pigeon pea by directly sowing seeds after land preparation, which gives an average yield of only 8 to 9 quintals per hectare. In contrast, the transplanting method has the potential to produce yields of 25 to 30 quintals per hectare under suitable conditions.”
ICRISAT Director General Himanshu Pathak said that transplanting is a traditional and proven agricultural practice, and applying it to pigeon pea cultivation can greatly benefit farmers.
On Friday, he formally released the method for raising pigeon pea seedlings at ICRISAT. “This method is practical and farmer-friendly. We will take it to farmers across the country so they can increase productivity and income,” he said.
ICRISAT officials stated that the new technique could play an important role in improving pigeon pea production and strengthening the livelihoods of farmers in semi-arid regions.
