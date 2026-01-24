ETV Bharat / state

Transplanting Method Boosts Pigeon Pea Yield By 20 Per Cent: ICRISAT Study

File photo of ICRISAT’s Director General, Dr Himanshu Pathak, on visit to the long-term field experiment for transplanted pigeon pea on December 2025 ( ICRISAT )

Hyderabad: Research carried out by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has revealed that adopting the transplanting method in pigeon pea cultivation can increase crop yield by up to 20 per cent. It also found that this method reduces crop duration, improves grain quality, protects the environment, and enables farmers to earn higher profits.

The study was conducted by ICRISAT scientists Ramesh Singh, Shalandar Kumar, and Gajanan Savargankar over a period of three years. Experiments carried out in Odisha showed encouraging results.

The scientists observed that pigeon pea cultivated through the transplanting method performed better than the crop sown directly, even under different climatic conditions.

In the transplanting method, pigeon pea seedlings are first raised in a nursery. Healthy and uniform seedlings are then transplanted into the main field at the appropriate stage.

According to the researchers, transplanted plants develop a strong and deep root system. “This improves the plant’s ability to absorb nutrients and water and also enhances resistance to climatic stress. Another key advantage is that the crop duration is reduced by 12 to 18 days compared to the conventional method,” they said.