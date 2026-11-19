ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Artisans Turn Agricultural And Coconut Waste Into Handicrafts, Create Jobs For Rural Women

The bouquets made from corn husks and other agriculture residues ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Two artisans from Maharashtra are turning agricultural and natural waste into decorative and household products and creating employment opportunities for rural women while promoting sustainable livelihoods.

At the Maharashtra Pavilion of the India International Trade Fair (IITF), being held at Bharat Mandapam here, Madhuri Pawar from Buldhana district is showcasing colourful bouquets made from corn husks and other agricultural residues. Meanwhile, Rajaram A. Raul from Sindhudurg district is making flower pots, doormats, mats, ropes and Ganesh idols using coconut husks and coir fibres.

Maharashtra Artisans Turn Agricultural And Coconut Waste Into Handicrafts, Create Jobs For Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

Madhuri, a resident of Hinwarapur village, has been transforming agricultural waste into decorative products through her initiative, 'Sakhi Recycle'.

The bouquets and flowers displayed at her stall are made from corn husks, which are commonly discarded or burned after harvesting. She says maize and pulses are widely cultivated in her region, leaving behind large quantities of agricultural residue, including corn husks and waste from tur dal cultivation.

She says farmers in the region frequently burn this residue during April and May, which contributes to air pollution. Instead of allowing the waste to go up in smoke, Pawar collects the husks from fields and uses them as raw material for her products.

Maharashtra Artisans Turn Agricultural And Coconut Waste Into Handicrafts, Create Jobs For Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

Her journey began in 2016, when she started making flowers and bouquets using discarded plastic materials such as chip packets and fruit packaging during her college days. After returning to her village, she decided to explore the possibility of using locally available agricultural waste. She has been working on this initiative for around four years.

Pawar said the work begins with collecting corn husks from fields. The leaves and husks are separated, sorted, cleaned and cut before being used to make flowers and decorative items.

The entire process, from collecting the raw material to preparing the finished products, is carried out manually. She said the technique used to make these products has been patented and, therefore, she cannot disclose its technical details.

Maharashtra Artisans Turn Agricultural And Coconut Waste Into Handicrafts, Create Jobs For Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

The prices of her products range from Rs 99 to Rs 5,000. She also operates a shop in Buldhana and participates in exhibitions. She has also developed business-to-business (B2B) customers.

Her initiative has also created employment opportunities for women in her village.

She said the venture started with one woman, but around 15 women are now associated with it.

She also wants to involve farmers in the initiative. Currently, she purchases agricultural residue from them and hopes to develop a system through which farmers can sell the waste left after harvesting rather than burn it.

Her products are an alternative to conventional flower bouquets used for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and other occasions. Unlike fresh flowers, which wilt and are eventually discarded, bouquets made from corn husks can be preserved as keepsakes for a longer period.

She says these products are biodegradable and can naturally decompose after use. According to her, purchasing them also supports environmental protection and provides livelihood opportunities for rural women.

Maharashtra Artisans Turn Agricultural And Coconut Waste Into Handicrafts, Create Jobs For Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

Rajaram A. Raul is showcasing handicrafts made from coconut husks and their fibres, commonly known as coir. His wife is also actively involved in the venture.

Raul says coconut trees are widely found in Sindhudurg, where coconut husks were traditionally used as fuel or discarded. He decided to explore ways of converting this natural waste into useful products.