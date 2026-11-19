Maharashtra Artisans Turn Agricultural And Coconut Waste Into Handicrafts, Create Jobs For Rural Women
Two Maharashtra artisans are turning agricultural and coconut waste into eco-friendly handicrafts
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Two artisans from Maharashtra are turning agricultural and natural waste into decorative and household products and creating employment opportunities for rural women while promoting sustainable livelihoods.
At the Maharashtra Pavilion of the India International Trade Fair (IITF), being held at Bharat Mandapam here, Madhuri Pawar from Buldhana district is showcasing colourful bouquets made from corn husks and other agricultural residues. Meanwhile, Rajaram A. Raul from Sindhudurg district is making flower pots, doormats, mats, ropes and Ganesh idols using coconut husks and coir fibres.
Madhuri, a resident of Hinwarapur village, has been transforming agricultural waste into decorative products through her initiative, 'Sakhi Recycle'.
The bouquets and flowers displayed at her stall are made from corn husks, which are commonly discarded or burned after harvesting. She says maize and pulses are widely cultivated in her region, leaving behind large quantities of agricultural residue, including corn husks and waste from tur dal cultivation.
She says farmers in the region frequently burn this residue during April and May, which contributes to air pollution. Instead of allowing the waste to go up in smoke, Pawar collects the husks from fields and uses them as raw material for her products.
Her journey began in 2016, when she started making flowers and bouquets using discarded plastic materials such as chip packets and fruit packaging during her college days. After returning to her village, she decided to explore the possibility of using locally available agricultural waste. She has been working on this initiative for around four years.
Pawar said the work begins with collecting corn husks from fields. The leaves and husks are separated, sorted, cleaned and cut before being used to make flowers and decorative items.
The entire process, from collecting the raw material to preparing the finished products, is carried out manually. She said the technique used to make these products has been patented and, therefore, she cannot disclose its technical details.
The prices of her products range from Rs 99 to Rs 5,000. She also operates a shop in Buldhana and participates in exhibitions. She has also developed business-to-business (B2B) customers.
Her initiative has also created employment opportunities for women in her village.
She said the venture started with one woman, but around 15 women are now associated with it.
She also wants to involve farmers in the initiative. Currently, she purchases agricultural residue from them and hopes to develop a system through which farmers can sell the waste left after harvesting rather than burn it.
Her products are an alternative to conventional flower bouquets used for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and other occasions. Unlike fresh flowers, which wilt and are eventually discarded, bouquets made from corn husks can be preserved as keepsakes for a longer period.
She says these products are biodegradable and can naturally decompose after use. According to her, purchasing them also supports environmental protection and provides livelihood opportunities for rural women.
Rajaram A. Raul is showcasing handicrafts made from coconut husks and their fibres, commonly known as coir. His wife is also actively involved in the venture.
Raul says coconut trees are widely found in Sindhudurg, where coconut husks were traditionally used as fuel or discarded. He decided to explore ways of converting this natural waste into useful products.
To learn the craft, he travelled to Alappuzha in Kerala, where he received training in coir-based manufacturing. After returning to Maharashtra, he expanded the initiative. He and his wife now also work as trainers associated with the Coir Board, travelling to rural areas to train people.
The fibres extracted from coconut husks are used to make ropes, mats, doormats and flower pots. They are also used to create decorative articles, animal figures and Ganesh idols.
Raul said the fibres extracted from coconut husks are first joined together to prepare sheets. Latex is used to bind the fibres.
The thickness of the sheet varies depending on the product. One of the designs displayed at his stall uses a sheet approximately 3 mm thick.
The sheets are placed inside a moulding machine, where different moulds are used to give them the required shapes. The material is pressed into the moulds, and the edges are finished to prepare the final product.
Using this technique, Raul and his wife manufacture a range of household, decorative and gifting products.
Among their products are Ganesh idols made in different designs. Raul said it takes around four hours to prepare an intricately designed idol.
The idols are also sold as gift items with attractive packaging. Depending on the design and packaging, their prices generally range from Rs 700 to Rs 800. At the India ITF, however, one of the idols has been priced at Rs 500.
The couple also makes flower pots using coir. These pots contain cocopeat, which can be mixed with soil for growing plants. According to Raul, cocopeat can help reduce water requirements.
The coir pots can be used for approximately two years. Once they are no longer suitable for use, they can be placed in the soil, where they naturally decompose and turn into compost.
Raul's initiative also focuses on providing rural women with skills and income opportunities. He says around 300 to 400 women have been trained in coir-based manufacturing in Sindhudurg district so far.
With the support of the Coir Board, training programmes are organised in villages, where groups of around 20 women learn to make ropes, mats and doormats using coconut fibres.
The training lasts about two months, during which the Coir Board provides a stipend of Rs 6,000 to each trainee.
Raul says many of the women were previously engaged primarily in household responsibilities. After completing the training, they have started making coir products from their homes and earning an income. Some have also purchased small machines independently to manufacture products such as doormats.
He and his team also help the women market their products by purchasing the finished items and selling them further. This provides them with access to buyers without having to independently establish a market.
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