Transgender Woman’s Handicraft Stall At Surajkund Fair Sends Powerful Message On Inclusion

Rashi, who earned a living by begging for alms for the past 15 years, has now carved a new identity for herself through artistic skills.

Rashi in her stall at the fair.
Rashi in her stall at the fair. (ETV Bharat)
Published : February 8, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST

Faridabad: The fair being held at Surajkund in Haryana's Faridabad is not just a celebration of art, but a platform for change where every talent finds its rightful recognition. With the transgender community being a part of this transformation, they are carving out a unique identity for themselves.

The 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Crafts Mela 2026 has sent a powerful message to change societal perception and inclusion. Rashi, a transgender woman artist who earned her living by asking for alms for the past 15 years, has now carved a new identity for herself through art. She has put up various types of artificial jewellery, as well as paintings and women's bags, on display at her stall.

Rashi wants to employ more transgender community members in future.
Rashi wants to employ more transgender community members in future. (ETV Bharat)

"I started this work two years ago, and today my business is doing quite well. Being transgender, I faced many difficulties. For 15 years, I earned my living by begging for alms. But from the beginning, I wanted to do something different and lead my community forward. That's why I took up this work. I had a passion for painting since childhood, so I started with painting. After that, I gradually started making artificial jewellery," she told ETV Bharat.

She started making necklaces, earrings, bangles, bracelets and other items like ladies' bags by hand. "Gradually, my work picked up. There were many difficulties in the beginning, as people looked at us differently. But that is changing gradually. The government should help us and do something good for all transgender people," she added.

The handmade items have a good demand among the customer.
The handmade items have a good demand among the customer. (ETV Bharat)

Rashi wants to employ as many transgender people as possible in the future. "Currently, I have two or three people from our community working with me. They used to beg on the streets for 12 hours a day. I can't offer more jobs right now, but I hope to employ more transgender people in the coming days so that society's perception about us changes," she added.

Rashi took up the handicraft work two years ago.
Rashi took up the handicraft work two years ago. (ETV Bharat)

Rashi lives with her parents and brother, who support her in the new venture. "People are really liking and buying my products. I also want to give a message to society that no job is big or small. If you have a talent, you need to hone it, and that's exactly what I did with my artistic skills," she said.

Rashi said she is working harder and wants transgender people to receive equal status in society someday so that they can stop begging and hone their hidden talents.

The items prepared by Rashi.
The items prepared by Rashi. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Rekha, a woman from Ghaziabad who came to buy items at Rashi's stall, said, "It's a good thing that people from the transgender community are now doing this work. Their products are very good. I would appeal to people to come here and buy their products to boost their morale and make them feel a part of society. I salute Rashi and will encourage her to continue to work like this."

