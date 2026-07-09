India's First Transgender Disaster Management Team Prepares To Deal With Flood Situation In Kolhapur
This team of ten members were made to undergo a rigorous, intensive training where they were given good experience to tackle life-saving situations
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Kolhapur: They are usually mocked or given money and shooed away; that is how the transgender people are normally treated in various parts of India. Not finding sufficient work for their sustenance, many transgenders are forced to take to begging. However, Kolhapur city has shown transgenders the way, by giving them an opportunity to be saviours.
India's first transgender disaster management team, trained by the District Disaster Management Authority, is now ready to tackle potential flood situations in Kolhapur district. On Wednesday, a 10-member team completed a rigorous ten days of intensive training where they were given hands-on field experience to tackle life-saving situations.
This 10-member team was also given training to use disaster management equipment in order to get prior experience, so that they are present as rescuers when any emergency situation of a disaster occurs.
Shivani Gajbar is enthusiastic about facing any calamity. Speaking with ETV Bharat, Gajbar said, "We are prepared to play this significant role of being rescuers as part of our district's response to any disaster."
The country's first transgender disaster management team
Heavy rains have been wreaking havoc across Maharashtra, including Kolhapur district. Many local rivers have already touched danger mark, and people have been asked to remain vigilant or move to higher ground. During this period, Kolhapur District Disaster Management Authority mobilised a trained team comprising over 2,000 'Aapda Mitra' (Disaster Friends) and 'Sakhi' volunteers.
For the first time this year, a 10-member transgender disaster management team from Kolhapur district will also be operational. This team is now prepared to assist citizens in various situations that include search, relief and rescue operations. A part of their training also included clearing trees that had fallen on roads due to strong winds. They were given training to assess flood risks in affected villages, transport villagers during evacuations, and respond to road accidents or other monsoon-related emergencies.
Gajbar stated that they aim to reach every citizen through real-life experiences during natural disasters. "We are committed to ensuring that timely assistance reaches citizens in case there is any situation of a disaster."
District Disaster Management Officer Prasad Sankpal stated, "Our district disaster management cell is fully prepared with our strategies that are in line with forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This includes a team of transgender individuals to tackle any potential flood situation."
The transgender people expressed their joy of being selected as 'saviours' in these times and are thankful for being able to be useful to society.