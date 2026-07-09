ETV Bharat / state

India's First Transgender Disaster Management Team Prepares To Deal With Flood Situation In Kolhapur

Kolhapur: They are usually mocked or given money and shooed away; that is how the transgender people are normally treated in various parts of India. Not finding sufficient work for their sustenance, many transgenders are forced to take to begging. However, Kolhapur city has shown transgenders the way, by giving them an opportunity to be saviours.

India's first transgender disaster management team, trained by the District Disaster Management Authority, is now ready to tackle potential flood situations in Kolhapur district. On Wednesday, a 10-member team completed a rigorous ten days of intensive training where they were given hands-on field experience to tackle life-saving situations.

This 10-member team was also given training to use disaster management equipment in order to get prior experience, so that they are present as rescuers when any emergency situation of a disaster occurs.

Shivani Gajbar is enthusiastic about facing any calamity. Speaking with ETV Bharat, Gajbar said, "We are prepared to play this significant role of being rescuers as part of our district's response to any disaster."

The country's first transgender disaster management team