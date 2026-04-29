Transformer Procurement Scandal: Madras High Court Orders CBI Inquiry
The court observed that it would not be appropriate for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to conduct an inquiry into the procurement of transformers.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged loss of ₹397 crore incurred by the government during the procurement of transformers.
The 'Arappor Iyakkam' (Arappor Movement) had lodged a complaint alleging that financial irregularities amounting to ₹397 crore occurred during the procurement of 45,000 transformers between 2021 and 2023. Furthermore, the movement had requested that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to probe these irregularities.
Similarly, petitions seeking a CBI inquiry into this matter were also filed in the Madras High Court by E. Saravanan and Rajkumar, office-bearers of the AIADMK Advocates' Wing.
A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan heard these petitions. Counsel for the Arappor Iyakkam argued that the government suffered a financial loss because all the contractors participating in the transformer procurement process quoted identical prices.
They contended that a SIT, under the supervision of the Court, should be ordered to probe this issue. Representing AIADMK functionary Saravanan, counsel submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had filed a report stating that the complaints were closed on the grounds that the preliminary inquiry revealed no prima facie evidence to substantiate the allegations.
The counsel argued that the Directorate should have waited for the Court's directive before closing the complaints, noting that the Arappor Iyakkam had already furnished all relevant evidence.
Consequently, given the alleged involvement of a Minister and high-ranking officials of the Electricity Board, it was submitted that a CBI inquiry into this matter was warranted.
Representing TANGEDCO, counsel argued that the assertion that the government incurred a financial loss during the procurement of transformers between 2021 and 2023 was incorrect. The counsel argued that the two office-bearers of the AIADMK Advocates' Wing had filed the case with ulterior political motives and solely for the sake of publicity.
It was further contended that all applicants quoting the same price in tenders related to the procurement of transformers is, in fact, a practice that has been followed since 1987.
On behalf of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), it was submitted that a preliminary inquiry had been conducted in accordance with the law, and since the inquiry revealed no prima facie grounds to substantiate the allegations, the complaints were closed. With the arguments from all parties having concluded, the verdict had been reserved.
In this context, the Bench headed by the Chief Justice, while delivering its verdict on these cases, observed that it would not be appropriate for the DVAC—which falls under the control of the State government—to conduct an inquiry into the procurement of transformers.
The Court directed that all inquiry reports prepared by the DVAC thus far be handed over to the CBI within two weeks. Furthermore, the Court ruled that both the DVAC and TANGEDCO must extend all necessary cooperation to facilitate the CBI's investigation.
The court said, "Since the procedures adopted by the DVAC and the State Government have failed to inspire public confidence, entrusting the investigation of this matter to an investigative agency that operates under the administrative control of the State Government would inevitably engender grave apprehension among the public. Consequently, deeming an independent inquiry essential in this matter, it is hereby ordered that this case be transferred to the CBI for further investigation."
"The observations set forth in this order are intended solely to determine whether the case should be transferred to an independent investigative agency, and cannot be construed as a ruling on the merits of the allegations," the judges stated in their verdict.
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