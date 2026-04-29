ETV Bharat / state

Transformer Procurement Scandal: Madras High Court Orders CBI Inquiry

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged loss of ₹397 crore incurred by the government during the procurement of transformers.

The 'Arappor Iyakkam' (Arappor Movement) had lodged a complaint alleging that financial irregularities amounting to ₹397 crore occurred during the procurement of 45,000 transformers between 2021 and 2023. Furthermore, the movement had requested that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to probe these irregularities.

Similarly, petitions seeking a CBI inquiry into this matter were also filed in the Madras High Court by E. Saravanan and Rajkumar, office-bearers of the AIADMK Advocates' Wing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan heard these petitions. Counsel for the Arappor Iyakkam argued that the government suffered a financial loss because all the contractors participating in the transformer procurement process quoted identical prices.

They contended that a SIT, under the supervision of the Court, should be ordered to probe this issue. Representing AIADMK functionary Saravanan, counsel submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had filed a report stating that the complaints were closed on the grounds that the preliminary inquiry revealed no prima facie evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The counsel argued that the Directorate should have waited for the Court's directive before closing the complaints, noting that the Arappor Iyakkam had already furnished all relevant evidence.

Consequently, given the alleged involvement of a Minister and high-ranking officials of the Electricity Board, it was submitted that a CBI inquiry into this matter was warranted.