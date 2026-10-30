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Transferred Kochi Police Commissioner Denies Judge Contacted Him In Scooterist Death Case

Mercedes-Benz rammed a two-wheeler, killing 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kochi: Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, who was recently transferred amid reports of lapses in the investigation into the death of a scooterist hit by a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the minor son of an Additional District and Sessions Judge, denied on Friday that he had been contacted by the judicial officer or anyone else about the case.

Kumar, an Inspector General-rank officer, was transferred and replaced by IG R Nishanthini. The accident occurred on October 25 in Kochi when the Mercedes-Benz rammed a two-wheeler, killing 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

The victim's family has alleged a conspiracy to sabotage the case following the 17-year-old accused being granted bail from the police station, which triggered protests and raised questions over accountability. The minor was subsequently taken into custody after further charges were added but was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. The accused' father, the judge was later arraigned as an accused in the case, but the Kerala High Court directed the police not to arrest him. There were reports that Kumar was transferred after the judge allegedly contacted him following the accident. Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the judge had never contacted him and denied receiving any request from anyone to handle the investigation in a particular manner.