Trains Come Face To Face In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Probe Ordered
No casualty or disruption to train services were reported, said East Coast Railway.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Two empty train rakes came face-to-face on the same track near the Jharpada bridge area in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
However, railways said that there was no casualty, or disruption to train services. “Timely intervention reportedly prevented an accident. No injuries reported,” a railway statement said. Railway officials and technical staff promptly attended the site and took necessary measures to secure the rolling stock and assess the situation, an official statement issued by the East Coast Railways said.
Train operations on the main line and passenger services remain unaffected, it said. The ECoR said that one empty train rake was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Mancheswar coach maintenance depot, the other was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Mancheswar coach maintenance depot on the same route.
The incident took place at Bhubaneswar during a shunting operation involving an empty train rake that was being moved for scheduled maintenance activities.
East Coast Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Raut said the distance between the two trains was not maintained. "It was not a major accident," he said. Raut said the incident will be investigated. "The incident seems to have been a result of misjudgment of the loco pilot. reliminary investigation is underway. Action will be taken against the guilty", he said. This incident has once again brought to the fore the need for strict monitoring to ensure railway safety, shunting procedures and prevent human errors.
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