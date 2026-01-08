ETV Bharat / state

Police Officers From Sri Lanka, Nepal Gain Insights On Terrorism, Online Radicalisation At Training Programme In Ghaziabad

The participants at a session at the training programme ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A training programme for police officers from Sri Lanka and Nepal in underway at the Central Detective Training Institute (CTI) in Ghaziabad.

The training programme on 'Counter Violent Extremism and De-radicalisation' which commenced on January 5 will end on Friday.

The programme, organized under the directives of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Bureau of Police Research and Development, covers ways to prevent terrorism and online radicalization.

A total of 40 gazetted police officers from the two neighbouring nations are participating in the training of which 25 are from Nepal and 15 from Sri Lanka. The participants have between one-and-a-half and two decades of experience in policing in their respective countries.