Police Officers From Sri Lanka, Nepal Gain Insights On Terrorism, Online Radicalisation At Training Programme In Ghaziabad
As many as 40 gazetted police officers from the two countries are participating in the programme which will end on Friday.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A training programme for police officers from Sri Lanka and Nepal in underway at the Central Detective Training Institute (CTI) in Ghaziabad.
The training programme on 'Counter Violent Extremism and De-radicalisation' which commenced on January 5 will end on Friday.
The programme, organized under the directives of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Bureau of Police Research and Development, covers ways to prevent terrorism and online radicalization.
A total of 40 gazetted police officers from the two neighbouring nations are participating in the training of which 25 are from Nepal and 15 from Sri Lanka. The participants have between one-and-a-half and two decades of experience in policing in their respective countries.
"At the beginning of the programme, the officers were briefed on the challenges, origins, and funding of terrorism in India and neighboring countries. The officers were also educated on organizations involved in carrying out terrorist activities, their modus operandi, and the potential for future incidents," said Sachin Gupta, Director, CDTI.
The officers from the two nations also shared their experiences while dealing with terrorism cases. The participants were taken on a tour of the Prime Minister's Museum, the Red Fort, and the Akshardham Temple. According to CDTI officials, online radicalization is a major concern which has been leading to lone wolf attacks. Similar attacks have been observed in Australia and are also occurring in neighboring countries.
Gupta said the trainees were briefed on strategies for combating terrorism. Case studies were also presented to illustrate how to address the threat of terrorism.
