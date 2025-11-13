ETV Bharat / state

Training Aircraft Suffers Technical Snag, Lands On NH In Tamil Nadu

But as the aircraft had gone out of control, the pilot acted wisely and landed the plane safely on the Trichy-Pudukkottai national highway near Amma Chatram.

The Cessna aircraft, belonging to a private company from Salem, was on its way to Chennai when one of its wings broke. The aircraft's pilot directed the plane towards Trichy airport to land it safely.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Several vehicles were plying on the highway when the aircraft made the emergency landing. However, the landing was safe and no damage to any vehicle or individual was reported.

Moments after the landing, locals gathered at the spot to have a glimpse of the aircraft. The pilot subsequently informed the relevant company about the condition of the aircraft.

Upon information, a team of police personnel from Keeranur sub division in Pudukottai district rushed to the spot to clear the traffic movement. Vehicular traffic has been streamlined near the spot, said police sources. An official said the aircraft faced a technical glitch and the matter will be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Further investigation into the matter is on.