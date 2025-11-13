ETV Bharat / state

Training Aircraft Suffers Technical Snag, Lands On NH In Tamil Nadu

The Cessna aircraft, belonging to a private company from Salem, was on its way to Chennai when one of its wings broke.

A private company's single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on the Pudukkottai-Trichy national highway causing a stir in the area.
The aircraft after it landed on the highway (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Pudukkottai: A private company's single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on the Pudukkottai-Trichy national highway causing a stir in the area.

The Cessna aircraft, belonging to a private company from Salem, was on its way to Chennai when one of its wings broke. The aircraft's pilot directed the plane towards Trichy airport to land it safely.

But as the aircraft had gone out of control, the pilot acted wisely and landed the plane safely on the Trichy-Pudukkottai national highway near Amma Chatram.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Several vehicles were plying on the highway when the aircraft made the emergency landing. However, the landing was safe and no damage to any vehicle or individual was reported.

Moments after the landing, locals gathered at the spot to have a glimpse of the aircraft. The pilot subsequently informed the relevant company about the condition of the aircraft.

Upon information, a team of police personnel from Keeranur sub division in Pudukottai district rushed to the spot to clear the traffic movement. Vehicular traffic has been streamlined near the spot, said police sources. An official said the aircraft faced a technical glitch and the matter will be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Further investigation into the matter is on.

Also Read

Hyderabad-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai After 'Human Bomb' Threat, Aircraft Lands Safely

TAGGED:

PUDUKOTTAI
EMERGENCY LANDING
TRAINING AIRCRAFT
CESSNA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.