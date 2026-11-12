ETV Bharat / state

Training Aircraft Skids Off Runway During Take-off At Solapur Airport

The training aircraft which skidded off the runway at the Solapur Airport ( ETV Bharat )

Sources said that the aircraft veered off the side of the runway after the pilot lost control while accelerating for take-off. Fortunately, the female trainee pilot on board remained uninjured, averting a potentially major accident.

Sources further said that the female trainee pilot was attempting a take-off as part of her flight training when the aircraft suddenly skidded off the runway.

The exact cause of the mishap, however, is still unclear. Whether it was due to a technical malfunction, a loss of control, or other factors will only be determined following an official probe.

Solapur Airport authorities immediately launched a rescue operation. However, they are yet to issue any official statement or clarification with regard to the incident.

The Solapur Airport is an important airport in western Maharashtra and is operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).