ETV Bharat / state

Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Aligarh Field After Technical Snag

Aligarh: A two-seater training aircraft operated by Pioneer Flying Academy made an emergency landing in a field near Aligarh after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off from Dhanipur Airport on Sunday, officials said. Both pilots on board were safe and suffered no serious injuries, they added.

According to officials, the aircraft, bearing registration number VT-PFB, had taken off from Dhanipur Airport at around 10 AM for a routine training sortie when the pilots received indications of a technical malfunction mid-air. After an emergency alarm was triggered inside the cockpit, the pilots immediately informed Air Traffic Control about the situation.

Training Aircraft in Aligarh (ETV Bharat)