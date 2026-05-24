Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Aligarh Field After Technical Snag
A training aircraft made an emergency landing in a field near Aligarh after suffering a technical snag shortly after take-off, while both pilots remained safe
Published : May 24, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Aligarh: A two-seater training aircraft operated by Pioneer Flying Academy made an emergency landing in a field near Aligarh after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off from Dhanipur Airport on Sunday, officials said. Both pilots on board were safe and suffered no serious injuries, they added.
According to officials, the aircraft, bearing registration number VT-PFB, had taken off from Dhanipur Airport at around 10 AM for a routine training sortie when the pilots received indications of a technical malfunction mid-air. After an emergency alarm was triggered inside the cockpit, the pilots immediately informed Air Traffic Control about the situation.
Officials said the aircraft was flying at a low altitude at the time, making it risky to return to the airport. The pilots then diverted the aircraft away from the residential area and identified an empty field near Changeri village in the Harduaganj area for an emergency landing.
Eyewitnesses said panic spread among villagers after they saw the aircraft descending suddenly towards the ground. However, the plane landed safely in the field without causing any damage or injuries. Following the incident, local police, fire brigade personnel and district administration officials rushed to the spot. City Magistrate Atul Gupta and Airport Director Satyavrat also inspected the site.
Airport Director Satyavrat stated that preliminary investigations indicate engine failure and a technical fault. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been informed of the incident. A team of experts will examine the aircraft's engine and other equipment to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.
He stated that both pilots are completely safe. They were given minor first aid and then discharged. The aircraft has been secured at the site and will be shifted after completion of the investigation process.
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