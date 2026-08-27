ETV Bharat / state

Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur, 2 Dead

Rescue and police personnel stand near the mangled wreckage of a twin-engine, four-seater training aircraft that crashed in an agricultural field near Natthupurwa village along the Ganga Barrage area, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 ( PTI )

Kanpur: A trainee pilot and an instructor were on Thursday killed when a training aircraft crashed in Kanpur along the banks of Ganga, a senior police official said.

The Tecnam aircraft, operated by Garg Aviation, took off at around 11.30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later, killing instructor Sachin Bhatia of Gujarat and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari of Karnataka, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.