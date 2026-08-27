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Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur, 2 Dead

The aircraft operated by Garg Aviation killed instructor Sachin Bhatia of Gujarat and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari of Karnataka

Kanpur training aircraft crash
Rescue and police personnel stand near the mangled wreckage of a twin-engine, four-seater training aircraft that crashed in an agricultural field near Natthupurwa village along the Ganga Barrage area, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 27, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kanpur: A trainee pilot and an instructor were on Thursday killed when a training aircraft crashed in Kanpur along the banks of Ganga, a senior police official said.

The Tecnam aircraft, operated by Garg Aviation, took off at around 11.30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later, killing instructor Sachin Bhatia of Gujarat and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari of Karnataka, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

The Italian-made aircraft crashed near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area. Bhatia had around 3,000 hours of flying experience, Lal said.

More details to follow....

TAGGED:

AIRCRAFT CRASH
AIRCRAFT CRASH KANPUR
KANPUR NEWS TRAINING AIRCRAFT CRASH
KANPUR PLANE CRASH
TRAINING AIRCRAFT CRASH

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