Training Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Baramati Airport In Maharashtra; Pilot Escapes With Minor Injuries
As per preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Pune: A training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation crash-landed near Baramati airport in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning after reportedly developing a technical snag mid-flight, officials said.
According to Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill, the incident took place at around 8:50 AM near Gojubavi village, located adjacent to the Baramati airport.
Preliminary information gathered from eyewitnesses suggests that the aircraft developed a technical problem while flying at a low altitude. During the attempted crash landing, a part of the aircraft struck a light pole before the plane crashed onto the ground.
Police said only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported. "Today, at around 8:50 AM, a training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airport. According to preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude," ANI quoted Gill as saying.
"During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft. Fortunately, the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries," he added.
Receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and began an inquiry. "A detailed investigation is underway. Further details will be shared once received," the official said.
The incident comes just months after a deadly Learjet 45 crash in January this year, in which five persons on board, including Ajit Pawar, were killed after the aircraft went down near the runway while attempting to land. Ajit Pawar died on January 28 morning when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections crash-landed, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.
Subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) constituted a multi-disciplinary audit team that observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations and ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s report also highlighted that there was no meteorological facility available at Baramati Airfield, and the weather information is usually passed on to the aircraft with the help of a weather instrument installed in the temporary tower.
Further, the inspection of the aerodrome at the Baramati Airfield revealed that the airport is an uncontrolled airfield and does not have any navigational aids other than wind socks. The two wind socks are available towards the runway 29 side, while no wind sock was available towards the runway 11 side, where the aeroplane carrying Ajit Pawar attempted to land.
Highlighting other discrepancies with the aerodrome, the report said that only Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations can be carried out; however, regular flying training operations and Non-scheduled operations are carried out at the airport. (With Agency Inputs)