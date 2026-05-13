ETV Bharat / state

Training Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Baramati Airport In Maharashtra; Pilot Escapes With Minor Injuries

Pune: A training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation crash-landed near Baramati airport in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning after reportedly developing a technical snag mid-flight, officials said.

According to Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill, the incident took place at around 8:50 AM near Gojubavi village, located adjacent to the Baramati airport.

Preliminary information gathered from eyewitnesses suggests that the aircraft developed a technical problem while flying at a low altitude. During the attempted crash landing, a part of the aircraft struck a light pole before the plane crashed onto the ground.

Police said only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported. "Today, at around 8:50 AM, a training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airport. According to preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude," ANI quoted Gill as saying.

"During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft. Fortunately, the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries," he added.

Receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and began an inquiry. "A detailed investigation is underway. Further details will be shared once received," the official said.