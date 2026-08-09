ETV Bharat / state

Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airstrip In Maharashtra's Pune; No Casualty

Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airstrip In Maharashtra's Pune; No Casualty ( PTI screengrab )

Pune: A trainer aircraft operated by a private aviation academy veered off the runway during a training exercise at the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday.

Police said no casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred at around 12.30 pm.

Incidentally, on January 28 this year, a private charter plane carrying then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed near the Baramati airstrip, killing all on board.

On Sunday, the VT-SEX aircraft of Carver Aviation, with a pilot and a cadet onboard, was involved in a runway excursion incident at the Baramati airfield during a training exercise, police officials said.