Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airstrip In Maharashtra's Pune; No Casualty
Trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near Baramati airstrip in Pune.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Pune: A trainer aircraft operated by a private aviation academy veered off the runway during a training exercise at the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday.
Police said no casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred at around 12.30 pm.
Incidentally, on January 28 this year, a private charter plane carrying then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed near the Baramati airstrip, killing all on board.
On Sunday, the VT-SEX aircraft of Carver Aviation, with a pilot and a cadet onboard, was involved in a runway excursion incident at the Baramati airfield during a training exercise, police officials said.
During the exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a halt at the designated point while taxiing along the runway. It subsequently went around 20 feet beyond the end of the runway and entered the grassy area, they said. The aircraft had taxied out for the circuit & landing emergencies exercise.
It initially lined up at the threshold of Runway 29 and carried out a rejected take-off. Thereafter, the aircraft was lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was carried out, a senior police official said.
"During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of the runway. Subsequently, it veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold. No injuries have been reported," the official said.
On May 13, a trainer aircraft of another private company made a crash landing near the Baramati airstrip after developing a technical snag. No casualties were reported.
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