Trainee IPS Officer Sent To Judicial Remand In Sexual Harassment Case, Shifted To Chanchalguda Jail
Telangana High Court also heard a petition filed by the IPS trainee seeking to quash the case registered against him at the Attapur police station.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: A court in Upparpally in Hyderabad on Wednesday remanded trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy in judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case registered against him following a complaint by a woman trainee IPS officer alleging sexual harassment.
He was subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail and will remain in custody until August 11.
Police, who arrested Uday Krishna Reddy on Tuesday, produced him before the Upparpally court on Wednesday afternoon.
During the hearing, the defence counsel argued that the police had failed to issue a notice to his client as required under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The lawyer also contended that Uday Krishna had been arrested and suspended without sufficient evidence and that the suspension was legally unsustainable without a trial.
The defence further submitted that the complainant had initially approached the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy where both are trainees, but that her complaint did not contain allegations of sexual harassment. The lawyer alleged that the FIR was based on a false complaint and claimed that the complainant had been subjected to pressure. He also argued that the two trainee IPS officers were already acquainted and urged the court to reject the police remand request.
The prosecution, however, opposed the defence arguments, stating that a case had been registered under various provisions of law based on the woman's complaint. The prosecution submitted that the complainant had given a statement alleging sexual assault and had also spoken about being attacked.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded Uday Krishna Reddy to judicial custody until August 11.
Earlier in the day, police took Uday Krishna to Ashoknagar for scene reconstruction. Investigators inspected a house he had previously rented near Pillar No. 25 of the Ashoknagar Steel Bridge. He was subsequently taken from the Attapur police station to Osmania General Hospital for a medical examination before being produced before the court.
Police have already recorded the statement of the woman trainee IPS officer in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court heard a petition filed by Uday Krishna seeking to quash the case registered against him at the Attapur police station. Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao told the court that notice should also be issued to the complainant. The court directed that notice be served on the woman and adjourned further hearing in the matter for four weeks.
What Led To The Case?
The case was registered on July 18 after a woman trainee IPS officer approached the police with allegations of sexual harassment against Uday Krishna who hails from Woollapaleni in Singarayakonda Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. Based on her complaint, the Attapur police registered a case under various sections of law.
Following the complaint, the woman underwent a medical examination. According to police, doctors found signs of injuries, including bruising on her cheek, marks around her neck and throat, and an injury to the skin of her left leg.
Uday Krishna was arrested by police on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday and subsequently brought to the Attapur police station. When he could not initially be traced, police reportedly formed four teams to search for him.
Charminar Women's Police Station CI Jyotsna has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case, while DCP Lavanya of the Women's Safety Department is supervising the investigation.
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