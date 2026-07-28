Trainee IPS Officer Arrested On Outskirts Of Hyderabad After Manhunt In Sexual Harassment Case
A female IPS trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy alleged Uday Krishna Reddy sent obscene messages and threatened to steal her phone.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer from Telangana, Uday Krishna Reddy, was taken into custody by the police on the outskirts of Hyderabad for his alleged role in sexual harassment. Earlier, personnel from Attapur police station launched a manhunt after Uday attempted to escape.
Meanwhile, Charminar Women's Police Station CI Jyotsna has been appointed as the investigating officer for this case, and DCP Lavanya of the Women's Safety Department has been appointed as the supervising officer for the case. Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas said that the case is being investigated transparently.
On the other hand, the hearing on the petition filed against him at Attapur police station seeking to quash the case will be held in the High Court on Wednesday. Uday Krishna Reddy filed this petition on July 21. After hearing the arguments earlier, the High Court adjourned the further hearing to Wednesday after Additional PP Jitender Rao sought time to submit details.
A case was registered against Uday Krishna Reddy at the Attapur police station on July 18 on allegations of sexual harassment and blackmailing a female IPS trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. She alleged that Uday Krishna Reddy sent obscene messages and threatened to steal her phone. Thereafter, a case was registered against Uday Krishna Reddy at the Attapur police station under various sections.
On the other hand, Reddy posted on Instagram that the complaints and propaganda against him were false. He said that he has full faith in the law and that justice will prevail. Later, Reddy, who had come to his relative's house in Motinagar, was found drinking alcohol and unconscious in the morning. But there was a rumour that he attempted suicide and was hospitalised.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed that he did this for sympathy. After treatment in the hospital, Uday was discharged from the hospital on July 22. According to police, he went missing thereafter.
As part of the investigation of the case, the police tried to serve notices to Uday, but his whereabouts could not be found at either of the two addresses given by the accused. The police said on Sunday that his mobile was also switched off. With this, the police formed four special teams and took him into custody.