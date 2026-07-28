ETV Bharat / state

Trainee IPS Officer Arrested On Outskirts Of Hyderabad After Manhunt In Sexual Harassment Case

Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer from Telangana, Uday Krishna Reddy, was taken into custody by the police on the outskirts of Hyderabad for his alleged role in sexual harassment. Earlier, personnel from Attapur police station launched a manhunt after Uday attempted to escape.

Meanwhile, Charminar Women's Police Station CI Jyotsna has been appointed as the investigating officer for this case, and DCP Lavanya of the Women's Safety Department has been appointed as the supervising officer for the case. Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas said that the case is being investigated transparently.

On the other hand, the hearing on the petition filed against him at Attapur police station seeking to quash the case will be held in the High Court on Wednesday. Uday Krishna Reddy filed this petition on July 21. After hearing the arguments earlier, the High Court adjourned the further hearing to Wednesday after Additional PP Jitender Rao sought time to submit details.

A case was registered against Uday Krishna Reddy at the Attapur police station on July 18 on allegations of sexual harassment and blackmailing a female IPS trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. She alleged that Uday Krishna Reddy sent obscene messages and threatened to steal her phone. Thereafter, a case was registered against Uday Krishna Reddy at the Attapur police station under various sections.