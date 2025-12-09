ETV Bharat / state

Trainee Aircraft Hits 33 KV Line, Crashes Near Sukatra Airstrip In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni; Two Injured

Seoni: A trainee aircraft crashed near Sukatra airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday evening after coming in contact with a 33 KV high-tension line, officials said. Fortunately, an instructor and a trainee onboard escaped with minor injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital.

As per officials, the aircraft went down near Amgaon in Kurai block, following which villagers heard a loud explosion and rushed to a nearby field. After finding the plane, locals immediately informed district administration. A few eyewitnesses said they saw sparks when the aircraft hit the high-tension wire.

Local journalist Manish Tiwari said the plane was at a normal height for a time but then suddenly lost balance and tilted downward before hitting the high-tension wire, causing the loud blast.