Trainee Aircraft Hits 33 KV Line, Crashes Near Sukatra Airstrip In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni; Two Injured
Notably, this is the second crash this year involving a trainee aircraft from the same aviation center based at Sukatra airstrip in Seoni.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST
Seoni: A trainee aircraft crashed near Sukatra airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday evening after coming in contact with a 33 KV high-tension line, officials said. Fortunately, an instructor and a trainee onboard escaped with minor injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital.
As per officials, the aircraft went down near Amgaon in Kurai block, following which villagers heard a loud explosion and rushed to a nearby field. After finding the plane, locals immediately informed district administration. A few eyewitnesses said they saw sparks when the aircraft hit the high-tension wire.
Local journalist Manish Tiwari said the plane was at a normal height for a time but then suddenly lost balance and tilted downward before hitting the high-tension wire, causing the loud blast.
As per sources, Red Bird Aviation Flight Training, a private flying school based at Sukatra airstrip, operates pilot training here. On the mishap, Shonik Chaturvedi of the training centre said, "The aircraft struck the 33 KV power line at around 6 PM.An instructor and a trainee were onboard; both have sustained minor injuries."
Seoni SP Sunil Kumar Mehta said the plane's wings hit the high-tension wire near Amgaon, after which the aircraft came crashing to the ground. "Both the occupants were rescued by locals and police and rushed to a private hospital. Precisely, the mishap took place around 6:30 PM."
"Thankfully, the plane did not get entangled in the high-tension line, else the outcome would have been far worse," Mehta added.
Notably, this is the second crash this year involving a trainee aircraft from the same centre. In May, a trainee plane overturned and crashed on the Sukatra airstrip during landing. However, the trainee pilot had escaped narrowly.
