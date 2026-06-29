ETV Bharat / state

Woman Pilot Injured As Trainee Aircraft Crashes In UP's Kasganj

Kasganj: A woman pilot was injured on Monday after a two-seater trainee aircraft crashed into a field here, police said. The aircraft, which had taken off from Aligarh airport on a training sortie, crashed near the police lines in the Kasganj district headquarters area, damaging a high-tension power line before hitting the ground, they said.

Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the aircraft was flying over the area when it suddenly began losing altitude and crashed into a nearby field. During the descent, it struck a high-tension electricity line, snapping the wire and causing extensive damage to the aircraft.

The injured trainee pilot, identified as Kainaat, daughter of Qadar Khan and a resident of Maharashtra, was rushed to the district hospital by ambulance. Doctors said her condition was stable and she was undergoing treatment. Police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot along with rescue teams after receiving information about the crash.

The accident site was cordoned off as a precautionary measure. Officials from the electricity department and other concerned agencies also reached the site to restore the damaged power line and ensure public safety. Security arrangements in the surrounding area were tightened following the snapping of the high-tension wire.