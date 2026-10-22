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Train Services Restored On Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil Route After Landslide Derails Express

The prompt response of the loco pilot helped avert a potentially serious accident and railway officials reached the spot and initiated restoration measures immediately.

KERALAM LANDSLIDE DERAILS TRAINS Southern Railways restore services prompt response of the loco pilot landslide on track parassala
Railway personnel team removing the derailed locomotive. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST

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Thiruvananthapuram: Train services on the Thiruvananthapuram–Nagercoil route have resumed after a landslide deposited a large quantity of soil on the railway tracks near Parassala, causing the locomotive of the Bilaspur–Tirunelveli Express to derail early Thursday.

The incident occurred following heavy rainfall in the area, when the train's locomotive struck the accumulated debris, resulting in the derailment of four wheels. Railway authorities confirmed that no passengers were injured.

The prompt response of the loco pilot helped avert a potentially serious accident. Railway officials reached the spot and initiated restoration measures immediately after the incident.

A team of railway personnel supervised the removal of the derailed locomotive and the clearance of soil and debris from the tracks. Engineering teams subsequently inspected the affected section to assess the condition and safety of the railway infrastructure.

Train operations were restored after the debris was cleared and the necessary safety inspections were completed, according to railway authorities.

As part of the operational adjustments, the Parasuram Express, which was scheduled to originate from Nagercoil, commenced its journey from Parassala on Thursday. The train subsequently passed through the affected section.

However, the disruption led to changes in two Amrit Bharat Express services.

The Tambaram–Thiruvananthapuram Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16121), which departed at 5.30 pm on October 21, was short-terminated at Nagercoil on Thursday.

Consequently, the return service, the Thiruvananthapuram–Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16122), was cancelled on the Thiruvananthapuram–Nagercoil section. The train instead commenced its onward journey from Nagercoil at 11.47 AM.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest service updates before travelling, as weather-related disruptions may necessitate operational changes. Safety inspections and precautionary measures remain important in areas vulnerable to heavy rainfall and landslides.

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TAGGED:

KERALAM LANDSLIDE DERAILS TRAINS
SOUTHERN RAILWAYS RESTORE SERVICES
PROMPT RESPONSE OF THE LOCO PILOT
LANDSLIDE ON TRACK PARASSALA
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM NAGERCOIL ROUTE

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