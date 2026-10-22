ETV Bharat / state

Train Services Restored On Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil Route After Landslide Derails Express

Thiruvananthapuram: Train services on the Thiruvananthapuram–Nagercoil route have resumed after a landslide deposited a large quantity of soil on the railway tracks near Parassala, causing the locomotive of the Bilaspur–Tirunelveli Express to derail early Thursday.

The incident occurred following heavy rainfall in the area, when the train's locomotive struck the accumulated debris, resulting in the derailment of four wheels. Railway authorities confirmed that no passengers were injured.

The prompt response of the loco pilot helped avert a potentially serious accident. Railway officials reached the spot and initiated restoration measures immediately after the incident.

A team of railway personnel supervised the removal of the derailed locomotive and the clearance of soil and debris from the tracks. Engineering teams subsequently inspected the affected section to assess the condition and safety of the railway infrastructure.

Train operations were restored after the debris was cleared and the necessary safety inspections were completed, according to railway authorities.

As part of the operational adjustments, the Parasuram Express, which was scheduled to originate from Nagercoil, commenced its journey from Parassala on Thursday. The train subsequently passed through the affected section.

However, the disruption led to changes in two Amrit Bharat Express services.