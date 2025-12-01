ETV Bharat / state

Train Mows Down Elephant Calf In Rajaji Tiger Reserve; Loco Pilot Among Two Booked

Wildlife and railway officials on the spot after elephant calf mowed down by train in Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: An elephant calf was crushed to death by a moving train in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve here in Uttarakhand early Monday morning, officials said. A case has been registered against two persons including the loco pilot. According to officials, the incident occurred in the Kharkhari North Beat area between Moti Chur Railway Station and Raiwala at around 6:30 am today. The accident occurred when a herd of elephants was crossing the tracks after leaving the forest. The Howrah-Dehradun Express train crushed the calf killing it instantly. According to Assistant Conservator of Forest at Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Ajay Lingwal, the deceased calf is between 5 and 7 years old. Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic