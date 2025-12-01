Train Mows Down Elephant Calf In Rajaji Tiger Reserve; Loco Pilot Among Two Booked
The accident took place early Monday morning when the Howrah-Dehradun Express train hit the calf in the Kharkhari North Beat area.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST
Haridwar: An elephant calf was crushed to death by a moving train in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve here in Uttarakhand early Monday morning, officials said. A case has been registered against two persons including the loco pilot.
According to officials, the incident occurred in the Kharkhari North Beat area between Moti Chur Railway Station and Raiwala at around 6:30 am today. The accident occurred when a herd of elephants was crossing the tracks after leaving the forest. The Howrah-Dehradun Express train crushed the calf killing it instantly. According to Assistant Conservator of Forest at Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Ajay Lingwal, the deceased calf is between 5 and 7 years old.
Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic
The accident disrupted rail traffic for nearly two hours, delaying several trains on the Dehradun-Haridwar route. Upon receiving information, teams from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the GRP arrived at the scene. Forest officials removed the calf's carcass from the tracks and initiated the post-mortem. It is reported that the driver applied emergency brakes upon seeing the herd of elephants, but the distance was too short to avert the accident. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident was caused by dense fog leading to poor visibility.
Loco Pilot Among Two Booked
Preliminary investigation has also suggested that the train was exceeding the prescribed speed at the time of the accident. The Rajaji Tiger Reserve administration has filed a case against loco pilot Khushi Ram Maurya and assistant loco pilot Deepak Kumar. Moti Chur Range Officer Mahesh Semwal stated that a case has been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act and an investigation has been initiated.
