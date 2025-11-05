Six Passengers Killed By Approaching Train At Chunar Railway Station In UP's Mirzapur
A train hit the passengers alighting at the Chunar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Wednesday.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST
Mirzapur: At least six passengers were killed after an incoming train hit the passengers alighting at the Chunar Railway Station in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a railway official said.
The incident took place when passengers were getting off the Chopan Express from the wrong side at platform four and were struck by the approaching Netaji Express while attempting to cross the main line, despite a footover bridge.
Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, said three to four passengers died in the incident and the death toll may rise. Initial inputs received by ETV Bharat, however, confirmed that six people had lost their lives in the incident.
"Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing from the main line while Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311, Netaji Express was through from main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311, Netaji Express at Chunar Main," the Indian Railways said in an initial statement.
The incident comes a day after at least 11 persons were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh.
This is a developing story. More details will follow.