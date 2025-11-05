ETV Bharat / state

Six Passengers Killed By Approaching Train At Chunar Railway Station In UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: At least six passengers were killed after an incoming train hit the passengers alighting at the Chunar Railway Station in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a railway official said.

The incident took place when passengers were getting off the Chopan Express from the wrong side at platform four and were struck by the approaching Netaji Express while attempting to cross the main line, despite a footover bridge.

Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, said three to four passengers died in the incident and the death toll may rise. Initial inputs received by ETV Bharat, however, confirmed that six people had lost their lives in the incident.