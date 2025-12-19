Trailer-Truck Overturns On Car In Rajasthan's Bundi; 4 dead, 1 injured
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Laxmikant Meena said the car was under the dumper, so rescue team used a crane to pull it.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 12:31 AM IST
Bundi: A gravel-laden trailer-truck overturned onto a car, leaving four people dead on the spot and one seriously injured at the Silor bridge in the Sadar area of Rajasthan's Bundi district, additional superintendent of police Uma Sharma said on Thursday.
The trailer-truck lost control and overturned onto a car, completely crushing it and trapping the people inside the car. The incident occurred at 6:00 PM on Thursday. Sharma said, "Today, at 6 pm at Silor bridge, a trailer got out of control and hit a car, turning both vehicles. Four people died, and one was injured. The treatment of the injured person is going on," she said.
"There were a total of five people in the car, all of whom are said to be residents of Tonk district. They were all members of the same family and were going from Tonk to Kota to attend an event. As their car reached the Silor bridge in Bundi, a gravel-laden trailer coming from Jaipur towards Kota suddenly had a tyre burst. The trailer went out of control, veered into the wrong lane, and overturned directly onto the car. The highway has been opened now," the police official said.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Laxmikant Meena said, "The car was under the dumper, so we used a crane to pull it out. The relatives of the deceased have been informed. The probe is going on."