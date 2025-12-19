ETV Bharat / state

Trailer-Truck Overturns On Car In Rajasthan's Bundi; 4 dead, 1 injured

Bundi: A gravel-laden trailer-truck overturned onto a car, leaving four people dead on the spot and one seriously injured at the Silor bridge in the Sadar area of Rajasthan's Bundi district, additional superintendent of police Uma Sharma said on Thursday.

The trailer-truck lost control and overturned onto a car, completely crushing it and trapping the people inside the car. The incident occurred at 6:00 PM on Thursday. Sharma said, "Today, at 6 pm at Silor bridge, a trailer got out of control and hit a car, turning both vehicles. Four people died, and one was injured. The treatment of the injured person is going on," she said.