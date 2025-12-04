Tragic Night On Uttar Pradesh Highway: Four Doctors Among Six Killed In Deadly Crashes
Police said they have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and started investigating both accidents to determine the exact causes.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST
Amroha: At least six people, including four doctors, were killed in two separate accidents on National Highway 9 (NH 9) in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.
The first accident occurred in the Atrasi area, under the jurisdiction of Rajabpur police station, where a speeding car collided with a stationary electric vehicle (EV), commonly referred to as a DCM. “The impact was so serious that the car was torn to pieces, resulting in the on-the-spot death of all four occupants of the car. We had to cut open the car to retrieve the bodies,” said the police.
Police identified the deceased as Arnab Chakraborty, a resident of Kolkata; Ayush Sharma; Shrestha Pancholi from Delhi; and Saptarishi from Tripura. “All four were MBBS graduates currently doing internships at Venkateshwara University in Amroha,” they said.
After confirming the identities, the police informed the families, who arrived at the post-mortem house, where they screamed and cried, mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones.
A second accident also occurred on National Highway 9, where two youths died after a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The victims were identified as Deepak and Nitin, both residents of Sona Khurd village in Lakhimpur Kheri district. “The deceased men were employed in Gurugram and were returning home when the accident took place,” said police.
Station House Officer Manoj Kumar confirmed the fatalities and said that the two people died in a road accident. “Further legal action is underway.”
Circle Officer Abhishek Kumar Yadav added that police arrived promptly at the scenes upon receiving the information, sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, and informed the families of the deceased. “We continue to investigate both accidents to determine the exact causes,” he said.
Also Read