Tragic Night On Uttar Pradesh Highway: Four Doctors Among Six Killed In Deadly Crashes

Wreckage of the car involved in one of the accidents ( ETV Bharat )

Amroha: At least six people, including four doctors, were killed in two separate accidents on National Highway 9 (NH 9) in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The first accident occurred in the Atrasi area, under the jurisdiction of Rajabpur police station, where a speeding car collided with a stationary electric vehicle (EV), commonly referred to as a DCM. “The impact was so serious that the car was torn to pieces, resulting in the on-the-spot death of all four occupants of the car. We had to cut open the car to retrieve the bodies,” said the police.

Police identified the deceased as Arnab Chakraborty, a resident of Kolkata; Ayush Sharma; Shrestha Pancholi from Delhi; and Saptarishi from Tripura. “All four were MBBS graduates currently doing internships at Venkateshwara University in Amroha,” they said.

After confirming the identities, the police informed the families, who arrived at the post-mortem house, where they screamed and cried, mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones.