Tragic Accident In Rajasthan: Two Five-Year-Old Girls Drown In Construction Site Tank In Jaipur
In Jaipur, the bodies of two five-year-old girls were found in a construction site tank, hours after they went missing while playing.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Jaipur: An accident claimed the lives of two five-year-old girls in the capital city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. While playing, the girls fell into the water tank of a house under construction in the neighbourhood and drowned.
The families did not realise what had happened for quite some time. When the search began, one girl’s slipper was found near the tank. Based on this, the family looked into the tank and found both bodies floating. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies to the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh Hospital for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the families.
Shipra Path Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh said the incident occurred in the Jagannathpuri area on Tuesday evening. Five-year-old Radhika, daughter of Pappu Singh, and Osia, daughter of Zakir, were playing together. Both went towards a house under construction in the neighbourhood and fell into the water tank there. The families were unaware of this for quite some time. When the girls did not return home even after nightfall, the worried families began searching for them.
SHO Singh explained that while searching, the families reached the construction site and found one girl’s slipper near the tank. When they looked into the tank, they saw Radhika and Osia’s bodies floating. After being informed, Shipra Path police arrived at the scene and sent both bodies to the SMS Hospital mortuary. He stated that after the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the families.
Station Officer Mahendra Singh said that the families of both girls live in rented houses in Jagannathpuri, Jaipur. Radhika’s father, Pappu Singh, is from Bihar, while Osia’s father, Zakir, is from Uttar Pradesh and currently living in Jaipur. Both families work as labourers. The police have registered a case of accidental death, and the investigation is ongoing.
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