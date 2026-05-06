ETV Bharat / state

Tragic Accident In Rajasthan: Two Five-Year-Old Girls Drown In Construction Site Tank In Jaipur

Jaipur: An accident claimed the lives of two five-year-old girls in the capital city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. While playing, the girls fell into the water tank of a house under construction in the neighbourhood and drowned.

The families did not realise what had happened for quite some time. When the search began, one girl’s slipper was found near the tank. Based on this, the family looked into the tank and found both bodies floating. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies to the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh Hospital for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the families.

Shipra Path Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh said the incident occurred in the Jagannathpuri area on Tuesday evening. Five-year-old Radhika, daughter of Pappu Singh, and Osia, daughter of Zakir, were playing together. Both went towards a house under construction in the neighbourhood and fell into the water tank there. The families were unaware of this for quite some time. When the girls did not return home even after nightfall, the worried families began searching for them.