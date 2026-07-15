Ghaziabad: Man Dies of Excessive Bleeding After Glass Door Shatters at 'Pink Booth'
The accident took place after a quarrel broke out between the deceased, known as Rajkumar, and an auto-rickshaw driver over the fare.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 11:49 PM IST
Ghaziabad: An auto mechanic aged 22 met with his death due to heavy bleeding after a glass pane of a door got broken and cut a vein of his hand at a police booth in Ghaziabad's Sanjay Nagar area, authorities said on Monday.
The fatal accident took place on Tuesday evening under the jurisdiction of Madhuban Bapudham Police Station after a quarrel broke out between the deceased, known as Rajkumar, and an auto-rickshaw driver over the fare.
Rajkumar, hailing from Siwan district in Bihar and living with his family in Ghaziabad's Sector 23 for the past eight years, was travelling back home in an auto-rickshaw on July 12 and quarrelled with the auto-rickshaw driver regarding the fare amount. Trying to get help from police authorities, Rajkumar came to the nearest Sector-23 Pink Booth. While trying to open the door, he broke the glass pane, which resulted in heavy bleeding in his hand.
On the contrary, the relatives of the dead person have put forth claims regarding gross negligence on the part of the police personnel guarding the booth. As per their claims, Rajkumar could have been saved if he had been provided immediate medical treatment, and strict action needs to be taken against the culprits.
Video footage of the occurrence has also emerged from social media sites, portraying the bleeding young man lying in front of the booth while the ambulance reaches the spot. Giving details, Upasana Pandey, the assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar), said that during the afternoon on July 12, a tussle occurred between an auto rickshaw driver and a passenger at the Madhuban Bapudham police station limits due to some financial issue, and both of them were allegedly drunk at that time. They headed towards the Pink Booth to sort out the dispute. She further stated that the intoxicated passenger struck the gate of the booth so hard that it resulted in broken glass.
The police further said that they are collecting all the facts of the case, and legal action will be taken accordingly. The law and order situation at the spot is currently under control, sources said.