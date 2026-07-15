ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad: Man Dies of Excessive Bleeding After Glass Door Shatters at 'Pink Booth'

Ghaziabad: An auto mechanic aged 22 met with his death due to heavy bleeding after a glass pane of a door got broken and cut a vein of his hand at a police booth in Ghaziabad's Sanjay Nagar area, authorities said on Monday.

The fatal accident took place on Tuesday evening under the jurisdiction of Madhuban Bapudham Police Station after a quarrel broke out between the deceased, known as Rajkumar, and an auto-rickshaw driver over the fare.

Rajkumar, hailing from Siwan district in Bihar and living with his family in Ghaziabad's Sector 23 for the past eight years, was travelling back home in an auto-rickshaw on July 12 and quarrelled with the auto-rickshaw driver regarding the fare amount. Trying to get help from police authorities, Rajkumar came to the nearest Sector-23 Pink Booth. While trying to open the door, he broke the glass pane, which resulted in heavy bleeding in his hand.