Tragedy On R-Day: Class 10 Student Dies Of Electrocution While Lowering National Flag In Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Paradip: In an unfortunate incident, a Class 10 student died allegedly due to electrocution while he was lowering the national flag after the function at a coaching centre here in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Monday.

The deceased boy, identified as Om Prakash Dwivedi of Tera village in Kendrapara district, was staying at his maternal uncle's residence in Samagol under Kujang police station limits in Jagatsinghpur and attending tuition classes at the private coaching centre.

At around 7 AM on Monday, several students of the coaching centre hoisted a national flag on the rooftop of the building. After the celebrations, while lowering the flag in the evening, the GI pipe used as the flag pole came in contact with a live electric wire passing over the roof. The boy suffered serious injuries and collapsed on the spot, said Kujang police station officer Bansidhar Pradhan.