Tragedy On R-Day: Class 10 Student Dies Of Electrocution While Lowering National Flag In Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Tragedy unfolded in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Republic Day when a Class-X student died allegedly due to electrocution while he was lowering the national flag.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST
Paradip: In an unfortunate incident, a Class 10 student died allegedly due to electrocution while he was lowering the national flag after the function at a coaching centre here in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Monday.
The deceased boy, identified as Om Prakash Dwivedi of Tera village in Kendrapara district, was staying at his maternal uncle's residence in Samagol under Kujang police station limits in Jagatsinghpur and attending tuition classes at the private coaching centre.
At around 7 AM on Monday, several students of the coaching centre hoisted a national flag on the rooftop of the building. After the celebrations, while lowering the flag in the evening, the GI pipe used as the flag pole came in contact with a live electric wire passing over the roof. The boy suffered serious injuries and collapsed on the spot, said Kujang police station officer Bansidhar Pradhan.
Villagers rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Following the incident, police detained the owner of the coaching centre and have launched a detailed investigation.
The senior police official said, "Om Prakash Dwivedi (16), son of Manas Kumar Dwivedi of Tera village in Kendrapara district, was studying in Class 10 and staying at his maternal home in Kujang Police limits. After the Republic Day celebrations were over at the private coaching centre in Samagol, Om Prakash reached in the evening to lower the national flag. This is when the steel (GI) pipe used for flag hoisting came in contact with an 11 kV high-voltage electric wire passing over the roof."
"Om Prakash's body was burnt on the spot. Locals rescued him and admitted him to Kujang Community Health Center, but the doctor declared him dead on arrival," he said.
"We have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident," added Pradhan.
