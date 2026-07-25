ETV Bharat / state

Two-Year-Old Drowns After Slipping From Hotel Window In Rajasthan's Udaipur

The baby drowned within minutes and her body was fished out later by the hotel staff and locals. According to ASI Ishaq Mohammad of Ghantaghar police station, Sonu Singh Tanwar (34), a resident of Fatehpur Beri, Asola, New Delhi, had been to Udaipur with his wife, Dr Monica (29), and their two-year-old daughter, Dhimahi. The family was staying at a hotel in the city.

Udaipur : A leisure trip to Rajasthan's Udaipur turned into a tragedy for a couple whose two-year-old daughter fell into Lake Pichola from the second floor of the hotel where they were staying.

On Saturday morning, the family were at the hotel's restaurant on the second floor for breakfast when the mishap occurred. Sources said Dhimahi lost balance near the restaurant's window and fell straight into the lake. It all happened within a few minutes and before the couple could act, Dhimahi had drowned in the lake.

The incident caused panic in the hotel. Bystanders and hotel staff immediately rescued the girl who was rushed to a hospital, but it was too late as doctors declared her brought dead. Police said the girl's body was handed over to her parents after postmortem. Meanwhile, Ishaq denied possibility of a foul play and said it was a mishap.

The incident raises serious questions about safety arrangements at tourist destinations. Stronger railings, safety nets, and extra vigilance are needed to ensure the safety of children, especially at lakeside hotels, viewpoints, and high-altitude locations, to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring in the future.