Tragedy In Rajasthan: Three Children Die After Falling Into Water Tank In Nagaur
Their mother is in critical condition after attempting to rescue them from the water tank. The victims were five-year-old twin sisters and their two-year-old brother.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Nagaur: Three children from the same family drowned in a water tank in Baswani village, Nagaur district in Rajasthan. Their mother is in critical condition after trying to save them. The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday and has deeply affected the village and the family.
Sadar police station officer Suresh Kanswa said the woman’s condition remains critical. The bodies of the children have been kept in the hospital mortuary. Police have begun an investigation. A clearer picture of the incident will emerge once the woman’s condition improves.
The deceased children have been identified as five-year-old twin sisters Gunjan and Anushka, and their two-year-old brother Rudu. All three were children of Ramprasad, with Rudu the only male child among Ramprasad's seven brothers.
At the time of the incident, the children’s grandparents were working in the fields. When they came home at night, they saw that the lid of the water tank outside was open. They looked inside and found the mother and three children in the water. Shocked, they called for help.
Hearing the grandparents’ cries shortly after 10.30 pm, the nearby villagers rushed to the spot and, together, pulled all four out of the tank.
They were immediately taken to JLN Hospital in Nagaur. After examination, doctors declared the three children dead. Their mother, Manju Devi (25), was admitted in critical condition. Treatment began at once. Her condition remains fragile, and she is under close medical supervision.
The children’s father, Ramprasad, works at a brick kiln in Khajwana, Jaisalmer district. When he heard about the accident, he came home late at night.
