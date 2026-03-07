ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy In Rajasthan: Three Children Die After Falling Into Water Tank In Nagaur

Nagaur: Three children from the same family drowned in a water tank in Baswani village, Nagaur district in Rajasthan. Their mother is in critical condition after trying to save them. The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday and has deeply affected the village and the family.

Sadar police station officer Suresh Kanswa said the woman’s condition remains critical. The bodies of the children have been kept in the hospital mortuary. Police have begun an investigation. A clearer picture of the incident will emerge once the woman’s condition improves.

The deceased children have been identified as five-year-old twin sisters Gunjan and Anushka, and their two-year-old brother Rudu. All three were children of Ramprasad, with Rudu the only male child among Ramprasad's seven brothers.

At the time of the incident, the children’s grandparents were working in the fields. When they came home at night, they saw that the lid of the water tank outside was open. They looked inside and found the mother and three children in the water. Shocked, they called for help.