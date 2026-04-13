ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy In Odisha: Electrocution Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Critical During Festival Preparations In Dhenkanal

The location in Patla village where a stage setup for ‘Danda Nacha’ led to a fatal electrocution. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhenkanal: Three people died and two were critically injured in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district after coming in contact with an 11 kV power line during preparations for a cultural programme.

The mishap occurred on Sunday evening in Patla village, under the Balimi police station, while a stage was being set up for the traditional ‘Danda Nacha’. According to police, the accident occurred when an iron structure being lifted for the stage came into contact with an overhead electrical wire, causing a powerful electric shock.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar Sahu (32), Laxmidhar Sahu (24), both residents of Patla village, and Milan Mahalik (34), a resident of Bid village under Parjang police station limits.

Two others, Prafulla Sahu (50) and Nirmal Sahu, sustained severe burn injuries and were first taken to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital. While three victims were declared dead there, the injured were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment due to their critical condition.