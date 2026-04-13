Tragedy In Odisha: Electrocution Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Critical During Festival Preparations In Dhenkanal
Tragedy struck Dhenkanal’s Patla village when an overhead wire electrocuted five men setting up a stage for a traditional ‘Danda Nacha’ cultural event.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Dhenkanal: Three people died and two were critically injured in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district after coming in contact with an 11 kV power line during preparations for a cultural programme.
The mishap occurred on Sunday evening in Patla village, under the Balimi police station, while a stage was being set up for the traditional ‘Danda Nacha’. According to police, the accident occurred when an iron structure being lifted for the stage came into contact with an overhead electrical wire, causing a powerful electric shock.
The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar Sahu (32), Laxmidhar Sahu (24), both residents of Patla village, and Milan Mahalik (34), a resident of Bid village under Parjang police station limits.
Two others, Prafulla Sahu (50) and Nirmal Sahu, sustained severe burn injuries and were first taken to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital. While three victims were declared dead there, the injured were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment due to their critical condition.
Police said the incident occurred between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on April 12, when locals were erecting the stage structure. All five victims were part of the event preparations.
Balimi police reached the spot soon after, and have launched an investigation. The incident has left the village in deep shock, with residents mourning the sudden loss of lives.
The tragedy has also raised concerns about safety measures at cultural events, particularly around high-voltage power lines near temporary structures.
Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
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