Tragedy In Nilgiris: Tribal Woman Grazing Goats Killed By Tiger
Forest officials have said that steps will be taken to catch the tiger that attacked and killed a woman in Nilgiris.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 10:52 PM IST
Nilgiris: The death of a 60-year-old tribal woman in a tiger attack has left the people of the area in shock.
Nilgiris is a district with 65 per cent forest areas, with many wild animals, including tigers, leopards, bears, elephants and buffaloes, living in the forests here. As and when these animals occasionally come out of the forest, human-animal conflicts occur.
Nagiyammal, a tribal woman from the Mavanalla village, located on the forest boundary of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve near Masinakudi in Nilgiris district, had taken her livestock to a nearby forest area for grazing on Monday. A tiger, which was hiding in the bushes, aggressively attacked Nagiyammal. She screamed after being injured in the attack. However, before the people arrived, the tiger attacked her on the neck and arms, causing her to die on the spot, before dragging Nagiyammal's body into the bushes, according to eyewitnesses.
Forest department officials and police, who went to the spot after receiving the information, recovered Nagiyammal's body and sent it to the Udhagai Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. The police, who have registered a case in this regard, are continuing their investigation.
In order to identify the tiger that carried out the attack, the forest department officials are examining the recordings of automatic cameras already installed in the Mudumalai area, apart from actively monitoring the tiger's footprints, the tracks that dragged the body and the tiger's movements.
The incident of a tiger attacking a 60-year-old woman near Masinagudi has spread like wildfire, leaving the people of the Nilgiris in a state of panic. They have also demanded that the forest department immediately capture the tiger that took a human life and find a permanent solution to this problem, as human-animal conflicts continue.
Forest department officials said that they are actively monitoring the tiger's movements, and immediate steps have been taken to capture the tiger.