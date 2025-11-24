ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy In Nilgiris: Tribal Woman Grazing Goats Killed By Tiger

Nilgiris: The death of a 60-year-old tribal woman in a tiger attack has left the people of the area in shock.

Nilgiris is a district with 65 per cent forest areas, with many wild animals, including tigers, leopards, bears, elephants and buffaloes, living in the forests here. As and when these animals occasionally come out of the forest, human-animal conflicts occur.

Nagiyammal, a tribal woman from the Mavanalla village, located on the forest boundary of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve near Masinakudi in Nilgiris district, had taken her livestock to a nearby forest area for grazing on Monday. A tiger, which was hiding in the bushes, aggressively attacked Nagiyammal. She screamed after being injured in the attack. However, before the people arrived, the tiger attacked her on the neck and arms, causing her to die on the spot, before dragging Nagiyammal's body into the bushes, according to eyewitnesses.