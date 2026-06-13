ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy in Miyapur: Woman Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor With Infant; Miraculous Escape For Baby

Hyderabad: A tragic incident took place within the limits of Miyapur Police Station, where a mother allegedly died by suicide after leaping from the sixth floor of her apartment while clutching her six-month-old child. The mother died on the spot, while the child survived with minor injuries.

According to Miyapur police, Isha Sahu (37) and her husband were residing in Mayuri Nagar, Miyapur. The couple, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, has two daughters. On Friday afternoon, Isha reportedly took her six-month-old daughter and leapt from the sixth floor of the apartment where they lived.

Isha sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The infant survived in what many are describing as a miraculous escape. Despite falling from the sixth floor along with her mother, the six-month-old child suffered only minor injuries after reportedly landing on solar fencing wires, which cushioned the impact.

Locals who witnessed the infant immediately rescued her and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable.